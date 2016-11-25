Aretha Franklin's NFL National Anthem performance was so long CBS gave her a 'time of possession' stat

Aretha Franklin milked the living heck out of her rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Detroit Lions - Minnesota Vikings NFL game on Thursday night, taking each syllable through about every note imaginable.

And so she should, Aretha can take 17 hours to sing by this point if she wants.

The reaction to her performance was hugely positive, but people couldn’t help poking fun at its length.

CBS ended up giving her a ‘time of possession’ on-screen stat alongside the Vikings and Lions, while Twitter had a field day:

Aretha Franklin really turned this into a church hymn. https://t.co/6J2cjPiwCe — spooky black. (@Tuhnahkuh) November 24, 2016

Aretha Franklin is pretty far up at the top of the list of folks who can take however long they want with the national anthem. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 24, 2016

Mom: Can u go to the store and buy some milk?



Me: I can't the game is about to start



Aretha Franklin: I got u fam — Victor Martinez (@fakevmart41) November 24, 2016

Aretha Franklin is doing a ball-control national anthem. It's all about clock management everyone. — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) November 24, 2016

The legend always gives her all at public performances, previously singing at Barack Obama’s inauguration. She won’t be playing Donald Trump’s, and it seems the president-elect is struggling to find anyone who will.