Aretha Franklin's NFL National Anthem performance was so long CBS gave her a 'time of possession' stat

Aretha Franklin milked the living heck out of her rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Detroit Lions - Minnesota Vikings NFL game on Thursday night, taking each syllable through about every note imaginable.
And so she should, Aretha can take 17 hours to sing by this point if she wants.
The reaction to her performance was hugely positive, but people couldn’t help poking fun at its length.
CBS ended up giving her a ‘time of possession’ on-screen stat alongside the Vikings and Lions, while Twitter had a field day:
The legend always gives her all at public performances, previously singing at Barack Obama’s inauguration. She won’t be playing Donald Trump’s, and it seems the president-elect is struggling to find anyone who will.
