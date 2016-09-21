Donald Glover's reflective new comedy series Atlanta has already enraptured critics and fans with its carefully balanced tone, and introspective look at the city's rap scene.

Network FX has clearly taken notice of the overwhelmingly strong start to show, with Deadline reporting its already ordered a 10-episode length second season, alongside the Pamela Adlon-fronted comedy Better Things. An unusual move for FX, which tends to wait until comprehensive DVR and VOD data has been released before making any defined decisions.

That said, Atlanta's made a particularly strong start on the network, with its season premiere becoming the most-watched scripted comedy premiere in three years for viewers between 18 and 48, drawing in around 3 million viewers.

Marking Glover's directorial debut, the show sees the Community star - now likely better known as rapper Childish Gambino - star as Earnest "Earn" Marks, a Princeton dropout who returns home to Atlanta and gets caught up in the fledgling rap career of his cousin Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry).

"It’s really gratifying to launch two new comedies that have received overwhelming critical acclaim right out of the gate and that are emblematic of FX’s award-winning brand," said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. "It is clear to us that Atlanta and Better Things have struck a nerve with viewers, which is a credit to Donald Glover’s vision for Atlanta and Pamela Adlon’s vision for Better Things. They, along with their spectacular casts, writers and directors, have created exceptional shows that we are incredibly proud to produce."

Season One of Atlanta airs in the US on Tuesdays at 10PM, on FX. The show will air in the UK in November.