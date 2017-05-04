Hulu has landed the exclusive subscription streaming rights to Golden Globe-winning show Atlanta, scuppering any chances of it heading to Netflix or Amazon Prime.

The streaming service, which is not currently available in the UK, signed a multi-year output deal with Twentieth Century Fox in 2014, allowing it to stream originals from FX and FXX.

Atlanta season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu before season 2 arrives in 2018, Deadline reports, with subsequent seasons also streaming through it after they've been broadcast on FX.

The show won't be returning until 2018 largely because star and creator Donald Glover is filming Star Wars' new Han Solo film.

It landed Best TV Comedy series and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes, an instantly loveable portrait of the trap scene in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I felt like I just knew there was a hunger for Atlanta shit like that, but nobody had really figured out how to sell it," Glover previously said. "And I was like, I know how to sell it. It needs to just feel like you're black, you know?"