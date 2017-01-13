Atlanta was the best new show to arrive in 2016, but there’ll be a bit of a wait until it’s back.

New episodes won’t land on FX until 2018 due to creator and lead actor Donald Glover’s production schedule: chiefly because he’ll be busy in 2017 playing Lando Calrissian in the young Han Solo Star Wars prequel movie.

The show picked up both the best comedy series and best comedy actor awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, which has led to FX making a big commitment to Glover.

The auteur has set an “exclusive overall deal” with the network, according to Variety, which will see him develop new projects there.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions said.

“Atlanta’ is just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city.

“We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

Glover has had an incredible year, adding his most critically-acclaimed album to date (as Childish Gambino) to his list of achievements.