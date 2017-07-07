Having directed the astonishing Netflix documentary 13TH, which explored the role of race in the American justice system, Ava DuVernay will return to the streaming service.

Once again, the acclaimed filmmaker will tackle a hard-hitting subject: the Central Park Five, following five teenagers — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — who were wrongly accused ad imprisoned for raping a woman in Central Park in 1989.

“I had an extraordinary experience working with Netflix on 13TH and am overjoyed to continue this exploration of the criminal justice system as a narrative project with Cindy Holland and the team there,” DuVernay said in a statement.

“The story of the men known as Central Park Five has riveted me for more than two decades. In their journey, we witness five innocent young men of colour who were met with injustice at every turn - from coerced confessions to unjust incarceration to public calls for their execution by the man who would go on to be the President of the United States.”

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

Donald Trump infamously called for the death penalty to be brought back following the initial guilty verdict, spending an estimated $85,000 (£66,000) on paper advertisements to promote his message. While on the election path, Trump maintained his stance despite the give men being found innocent.

DuVernay’s series will run for five episodes, each following one of the different men and their journey from the 1989 incident to their 2014 exoneration. The series reaches Netflix in 2019.