Reality television show Bachelor in Paradise halted production after two contestants were involved in a sexual encounter where the female contestant "appeared to be unconscious", it has been reported.

The fourth season was set to premiere on 8 August but was suspended over "allegations of misconduct", and the two contestants reported to have been dismissed from the show by Warner Bros.

Since the investigation was launched, the Daily Mail has reported that the female contestant involved in the incident may have been too drunk to consent to sexual activity.

DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios were apparently "both loaded" when they got into a jacuzzi at a Mexican resort, a source told the newspaper.

"There was hugging and kissing and touching, but before long, she seemed to go limp," they said. "[He] kept trying to hold her up and... he appeared to be having intercourse with her.

"After he finished - which only lasted a few seconds - he lifted her out of the water and laid her on the cement, where he proceeded to have oral sex with her.

"She appeared to be unconscious. At some point, some of the crew came out and carried her off to her room. She was limp and seemed unable to walk on her own."

Reports had previously said Jackson claimed he thought Olympios was consenting to sexual activity and that she behaved in a friendly manner towards him the next day. Jackson reportedly told TMZ that he did not have penetrative sex with Olympios.

However after the incident, a field producer on the show is said to have been concerned that Olympios was unable to consent, and filed a complaint with Warner Bros. which halted production and launched an investigation.

It did not address the new allegations but released a statement on 12 June explaining that once the investigation is complete "we will take appropriate responsive action".

The New York Post says a text it has obtained claims the entire incident was filmed by the ABC TV crew, and that Jackson has said the footage will exonerate him.

TMZ reports that Olympios has hired an attorney and is blaming producers for letting the incident go "too far".

Both ABC and Warner Bros. are denying that the show has been cancelled, Variety reports.

Host Chris Harrison told ABC News: "The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us.

"It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming."