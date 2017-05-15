The best of British television met last night for the annual BAFTA TV awards, celebrating a wonderful year for the industry.

BBC’s Happy Valley came out victorious in a surprise win over Netflix’s The Crown, taking home best drama and best actress.

Meanwhile, despite being snubbed for the main part, The Night Manager won one award: Tom Hollander in supporting actor.

Here are the winners in full.

Drama Series

Happy Valley - WINNER

The Crown

The Durrells

War & Peace

Leading Actress

Claire Foy in The Crown

Jodie Comer, Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird, NW

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - WINNER

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Murdered by My Father - WINNER

Babou Ceesay, Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses

Robbie Coltrane, National Treasure

Supporting Actress

Nicola Walker, Last Tango in Halifax

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku, Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER

Supporting Actor

Daniel Mays, Line of Duty

Jared Harris, The Crown

John Lithgow, The Crown

Tom Hollander, The Night Manager - WINNER

Scripted Comedy

Camping

Fleabag

Flowers

People Just do Nothing - WINNER

Female Performance in a Comedy Program

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - WINNER

Diane Morgan, Cunk on Shakespeare

Lesley Manville, Mum

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Male Performance in a Comedy Program

Asim Chaudhry, People Just do Nothing

David Mitchell, Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield, The Windsors

Steve Coogan, Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle - WINNER

Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe - WINNER

Cunk on Shakespeare

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Reality & Constructed Factual

First Dates

Muslims Like Us - WINNER

The Real Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds

Mini-Series

The Hollow Crown, The Wars of the Roses

National Treasure - WINNER

The Secret

The Witness for the Prosecution

Features

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

The Great British Bake Off

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Who Do You Think You Are? - WINNER

Current Affairs

Inside Obama’s White House

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed - WINNER

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks

Unarmed Black Male

Factual Series

24 Hours in Police Custody Kids on the Edge

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe - WINNER

Kids on the Edge

The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment

Live Event

The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Thiepval

Shakespeare Live! From the RSC

Stand Up to Cancer

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration – WINNER

International

The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story WINNER

The Night Of

Stranger Things

Transparent

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City

Victoria Derbyshire - WINNER

Single Documentary

Behind Closed Doors

Hillsborough – WINNER

How to Die: Simon’s Choice

Hypernormalisation

Single Drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER

Murdered By My Father

NW

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale - WINNER

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Alan Bennett’s Diaries

Attenborough’s Life That Glows

Grayson Perry: All Man

Planet Earth II - WINNER

Sport

The Open - WINNER

Rio 2016 Olympics

Rio 2016 Paralympics

Six Nations – England v Wales

Virgin TV’s Must See Moment

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required

Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Igauna Chase - WINNER

Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins