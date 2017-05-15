The best of British television met last night for the annual BAFTA TV awards, celebrating a wonderful year for the industry.
BBC’s Happy Valley came out victorious in a surprise win over Netflix’s The Crown, taking home best drama and best actress.
Meanwhile, despite being snubbed for the main part, The Night Manager won one award: Tom Hollander in supporting actor.
Here are the winners in full.
Drama Series
Happy Valley - WINNER
The Crown
The Durrells
War & Peace
Leading Actress
Claire Foy, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird, NW
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - WINNER
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Murdered by My Father - WINNER
Babou Ceesay, Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses
Robbie Coltrane, National Treasure
Supporting Actress
Nicola Walker, Last Tango in Halifax
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku, Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER
BAFTAs 2017 winners - in pictures
-
1/14
Joanna Lumley with the Fellowship award at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Rex
-
2/14
David Haye presents the award for Best Sport for The Open in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Ian West/PA Wire
-
3/14
Wunmi Mosaku with the Supporting Actress award for 'Damilola, Our Loved Boy' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Rex
-
4/14
Actor Adeel Akhtar poses with his Bafta for Best Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards 2017
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
-
5/14
Sarah Lancashire with the award for Best Actress in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
PA
-
6/14
Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Ian West/PA Wire
-
7/14
Tom Hollander winner of Best Supporting Actor award for the 'Night Manager' at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Rex
-
8/14
Presented by Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley, Winners of the Single documentary award, 'Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed' with the PANORAMA Production Team at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards
Rex
-
9/14
Andy Worboys, Nicholas Bennett, Daniel Gordon, Andy Boag, Phil Scraton, Tim Atack and John Battsek, winners of the Single Documentary award for 'Hillsborough', pose in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards
Dave Benett/Getty Images
-
10/14
Charlie Brooker with the award for Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Ian West/PA Wire
-
11/14
Victoria Derbyshire with her News Coverage award at theVirgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017
Rex
-
12/14
TV presenters Ant and Dec pose with their Bafta for Best Live Event at the British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
-
13/14
Comedian Michael McIntyre poses with his Bafta for Best Entertainment Performance at the British Academy Television Awards
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
-
14/14
Nicola Shindler, Siobhan Finneran, Sarah Lancashire and Con O'Neill - Best Drama - Happy Valley
Rex
Supporting Actor
Daniel Mays, Line of Duty
Jared Harris, The Crown
John Lithgow, The Crown
Tom Hollander, The Night Manager - WINNER
Scripted Comedy
Camping
Fleabag
Flowers
People Just do Nothing - WINNER
Female Performance in a Comedy Program
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - WINNER
Diane Morgan, Cunk on Shakespeare
Lesley Manville, Mum
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Male Performance in a Comedy Program
Asim Chaudhry, People Just do Nothing
David Mitchell, Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield, The Windsors
Steve Coogan, Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle - WINNER
Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe - WINNER
Cunk on Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills, The Last Leg
Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Reality & Constructed Factual
First Dates
Muslims Like Us - WINNER
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
Mini-Series
The Hollow Crown, The Wars of the Roses
National Treasure - WINNER
The Secret
The Witness for the Prosecution
Features
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
Who Do You Think You Are? - WINNER
Current Affairs
Inside Obama’s White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed - WINNER
Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks
Unarmed Black Male
Factual Series
24 Hours in Police Custody Kids on the Edge
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe - WINNER
Kids on the Edge
The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment
Live Event
The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Thiepval
Shakespeare Live! From the RSC
Stand Up to Cancer
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration – WINNER
International
The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story WINNER
The Night Of
Stranger Things
Transparent
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City
Victoria Derbyshire - WINNER
Single Documentary
Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough – WINNER
How to Die: Simon’s Choice
Hypernormalisation
Single Drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow
Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER
Murdered By My Father
NW
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale - WINNER
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry: All Man
Planet Earth II - WINNER
Sport
The Open - WINNER
Rio 2016 Olympics
Rio 2016 Paralympics
Six Nations – England v Wales
Virgin TV’s Must See Moment
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Igauna Chase - WINNER
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins
