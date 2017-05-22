The BBC has apologised after one of its local radio stations aired a musical quiz relating to the death of murderer Ian Brady.

BBC Radio Leeds’ host Nathan Turvey asked listeners to guess which famous person had died in the last week with help from musical clues, including “All the Young Dudes” by Mott The Hoople, the theme tune to the Brady Bunch, “Suffer Little Children” by the Smiths and “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads.

“I think most of you worked out the answer was Ian Brady, which is someone we’re talking about this morning, of course, who died earlier in the week,” said Mr Turvey.

Listeners took to social media to express their concern, bemusement and distaste for the game.

“Please tell me that this isn't genuine?” asked one social media user.

“Jeez....someone left their brain cell on the bus,” wrote another.

On the BBC website, the segment was called a “tribute” to Ian Brady, and one person commented that the game was "disgusting".

@radiofail Makes you wonder how the BBC local radio finds these people? — Phil Dobbie (@phildobbie) May 21, 2017

@radiofail @AccidentalP surely even this is beyond Partridge — Duane McAnally (@DuaneMcAnally) May 21, 2017

The BBC responded in a statement: "This was clearly unacceptable and we apologise."

Brady tortured and murdered five children between the age of 10 and 17 years old with the help of accomplice Myra Hindley in the 1960s.

UK news in pictures







24 show all UK news in pictures













































1/24 22 May 2017 The sun rises over the North Sea at Tynemouth as forecasters predict that a wave of warm air will move across the country in the coming days Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

2/24 22 May 2017 Rolf Harris arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London Rex

3/24 22 May 2017 Dame Judi Dench holds an apricot rose named after her, as it is launched by Shropshire grower David Austin Roses during the press preview of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea Victoria Jones/PA Wire

4/24 22 May 2017 Dame Judi Dench sneezes after sniffing an apricot rose named after her as it is launched by Shropshire grower David Austin Roses during the press preview of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea Victoria Jones/PA Wire

5/24 19 May 2017 Ecuador urged Britain today to 'grant safe passage' out of the country to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after Sweden dropped a warrant that drove him to take refuge in Ecuador's London embassy Getty Images

6/24 19 May 2017 Football manager Chris Coleman, with daughter Christy, wife Charlotte and son Sonny, after he was awarded an OBE by the Prince of Wales during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace Getty Images

7/24 16 May 2017 British artist Jo Peel, poses with her street art in the RHS Greening Grey Britain Garden, still under construction, at the Chelsea Flower Show Jack Taylor/Getty Images

8/24 16 May 2017 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the historic Covered Market to sample produce and meet independent vendors at Market Street in Oxford Chris Jackson/PA Wire

9/24 16 May 2017 Queen Elizabeth II greets Cressida Dick, the recently-appointed Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, at an audience at Buckingham Palace Victoria Jones/PA Wire

10/24 16 May 2017 Queen Elizabeth II greets Cressida Dick, the recently-appointed Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, at an audience at Buckingham Palace, London Victoria Jones/PA Wire

11/24 15 May 2017 British IT expert Marcus Hutchins who has been branded a hero for slowing down the WannaCry global cyber attack, sits at his workstation during an interview in Ilfracombe, England AP Photo/Frank Augstein

12/24 10 May 2017 A police convoy arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, who was arrested near Parliament Square three weeks ago is due to appear on charges of preparing terrorist acts, in London Reuters

13/24 10 May 2017 A police convoy arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court where Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, who was arrested near Parliament Square three weeks ago is due to appear on charges of preparing terrorist acts, in London Reuters

14/24 9 May 2017 Sunrise in Sunderland. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

15/24 9 May 2017 Sunset at Whitby Abbey. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

16/24 9 May 2017 Beautiful sunrise at Saltburn by the sea. Photographer David Zdanowicz has travelled the country capturing stunning shots of sunsets and sunrises at some of the most beautiful locations in the north east of the country Rex

17/24 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

18/24 9 May 2017 A display showing the Division Bell metal heads during a preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

19/24 9 May 2017 Preview of the Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at The V&A in London Getty Images

20/24 8 May 2017 People stop to view a mural by artist Banksy of a workman removing a star from the EU flag which appeared yesterday near the ferry terminal in Dover, Kent PA wire

21/24 2 May 2017 Mayor of London handout photo of a number 150 bus. Dozens of London's red buses are being given a second colour to help passengers navigate the city. PA wire

22/24 2 May 2017 Police presence on David's Lane in St Ives, Ringwood, near to where Guy Hedger gunned down by intruders at a house in East Dorset Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

23/24 2 May 2017 National Portrait Gallery undated handout photo of the portrait of Ed Sheeran, painted by Belfast-based artist Colin Davidson, that has been acquired by the museum PA wire

24/24 1 May 2017 Actress Jaime Winstone told how Dame Barbara Windsor described her as 'more me than me' when she portrayed the former EastEnders star for a new film about her early life Sophie Mutevelian/BBC/PA Wire

He buried their bodies on Saddleworth Moor, and refused to tell the mother of one of his victims, 12-year-old Keith Bennett, where he hid the body.

Detectives are still looking for Keith, but his mother, Winnie Johnson, who begged Brady to tell her what happened to her son, died in August 2012.

Greater Manchester police said they would never close the case of the murders, even though Brady died in a secure hospital in Ashworth aged 79.

Brady’s lawyer said his ashes would not be scattered on the moor after a coroner sought confirmation that Brady’s body would be disposed of in a “right and proper manner”.