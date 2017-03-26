Lady Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way’ has become a celebratory anthem for the LBGT community thanks to the song’s inclusive lyrics.

“No matter gay, straight, or bi / Lesbian, transgendered life / I'm on the right track baby / I was born to survive,” Gaga sings.

During the final of singing contest Let It Shine, the BBC cut the famed verse from the broadcast, upsetting some viewers who though the broadcaster was purposely not airing the lyrics.

Performing the song for Comic Relief’s talent show, Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief, the cast of The One Show left out the same verse, once again angering viewers who thought the BBC may have learned from last time.

1/27 Caitlyn Jenner "Why do people think it's OK to ask deeply personal questions when you're transgender?" Reuters / Vanity Fair

2/27 Kanye West "Look, I can be married to the most beautiful woman in the world, and I am. I can have the most beautiful little daughter in the world, and I have that. But I'm nothing if I can't be me. If I can't be true to myself, they don't mean anything," the rapper said about Jenner. Getty Images

3/27 Stephen Fry "Homosexuals are not interested in making other people homosexuals. Homophobes are interested in making other people homophobic." Rex

4/27 Hillary Clinton "Gay rights are human rights." Getty Images

5/27 Anderson Cooper - Journalist and TV host “The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud.” Getty Images

6/27 Laverne Cox - Actress '"We are not what other people say we are. We are who we know ourselves to be, and we are what we love."

7/27 PM David Cameron "I am proud that we have made same-sex marriage happen. I am delighted that the love two people have for each other — and the commitment they want to make — can now be recognised as equal." AFP/Getty Images

8/27 Kellie Maloney "We don't have a choice. People think we wake up one morning, put a dress on and be a woman. I knew about it when I was very young but I was brought up in a male world and had responsibilities, I was frightened and I wanted to beat it. I didn't want to lose my friends. In the end I was so depressed and so desperate, I tried to commit suicide about three times." Getty

9/27 Ellen DeGeneres - comedian and TV host "To me beauty is about being comfortable in your own skin. It's about knowing and accepting who you are."

10/27 President Barack Obama "Just to prohibit somebody who cares about another person, it just seems to me that's not what America's about. Usually, our constitutions expand liberties, they don't contract them." AFP/Getty Images

11/27 Zac Efron - Actor "To me, being gay was just another way that you can be." Getty Images

12/27 Lance Bass - former NSYNC member "The thing is, I'm not ashamed - that's the one thing I want to say. I don't think it's wrong, I;m not devastated going through this. I'm more liberated and happy." Larry Busacca/Getty Images

13/27 Ed Miliband - former Labour leader "Whether you're gay or straight, you should be able to signify your commitment, your love, with the term marriage." Reuters

14/27 Kate Bornstein - Author "Gender is not sane. It's not sane to call a rainbow black and white." Getty Images

15/27 Adam Levine - Maroon 5's singer "Maybe we should make straight marriage illegal. It doesn't seem to have a very high success rate." GETTY IMAGES

16/27 Tom Daley - Olympic diver "I felt so alone and trapped in who I was... for people to be so supportive about it has been amazing."

17/27 Kurt Cobain - Former musician "I'm not gay, although I wish I were just to piss off the homophobes." Getty Images

18/27 Jay-Z - Rapper "You choose to love whoever you love. It's no different than discriminating against blacks." PA

19/27 Brittney Griner - Basketball player "I am a strong, black, lesbian woman. Every single time I say it, I feel so much better." Rex Features

20/27 Daniel Radcliffe - Actor "You don't have to be gay to be a supporter, you just have to be human." Getty Images

21/27 Elle Page - Actress "I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission... I suffered for years because I was scared to be out... I'm gay." Getty Images

22/27 Michael Sam - NFL player "I want to own my truth... No one else should tell my story but me." Getty Images

23/27 Pink - singer "I think the best day will be when we no longer talk about being gay or straight... It's not a gay wedding, it's just a wedding. It's not a gay marriage, it's just a marriage."

24/27 Jason Collins - former NFL player "When I acknowledged my sexuality, I felt whole for the first time." GETTY IMAGES

25/27 Ricky Martin - singer "Acceptance has to come from within and this kind of truth gives me the power to conquer emotions I didn't even know existed."

26/27 Frank Ocean - Musician "I believe that marriage isn't between a man and a woman; but between love and love." Getty Images

27/27 Elton John "So I am deeply saddened and shocked over the current legislation that is now in place against the LGBT community here in Russia. In my opinion, it is inhumane and it is isolating." Getty Images

“Weeks after the BBC are slammed for cutting the gay lyrics in Born This Way, they... cut the gay lyrics in Born This Way,” one Tweeter wrote alongside a GIF of Angela Lansbury.

Another wrote: “What's with the missing out of the Lesbian, gay, bi and trans verse in born this way? that's twice now unacceptable”.

Angelica Bell, Dominic Littlewood, Michelle Ackerley, Iwan Thomas and Alex Riley performed the song. The BBC responded by saying: “It is standard procedure to edit down music tracks to fit into the running time of the show.”

After the first incident, they issued a statement, reading: “All the tracks were edited for length, musical beats and crucially to ensure the boys each had a section to showcase. Therefore, typically sections came out of all of the songs performed for the show.

“In this case, to get a dance break in, we did what we often do which was to repeat the first chorus as opposed to putting in the second one, especially as in this version of the song we had a slow version of the first chorus.

“It made sense therefore musically in an edit, to go with a repeated chorus with a faster tempo the second time around.”