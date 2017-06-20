Viewers tuning in to the BBC's News at 10 were left bemused as the programme suffered a technical malfunction.

BBC One's audience was treated to the sound of jazz music while technicians struggled to get the programme back on the air for four minutes.

Meanwhile, viewers on the BBC News channel were greeted by the sight of presenter Huw Edwards twiddling his thumbs and writing something on a piece of paper.

It prompted some people on Twitter to speculate about whether the end was nigh.

Things have got pretty bad when the news is so depressing the Powers That Be have replaced it with smooth jazz. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 20, 2017

BREAKING: BBC News, apparently. — Scott Reid (@scottreid1980) June 20, 2017

I'm not a fan of this Strong and stable BBC News. — Kat Brown (@katbrown) June 20, 2017

Others praised Mr Edwards professionalism and speculated about what he was writing on the piece of paper during the wait.

I feel for the person who's on the receiving end of the letter Huw Edwards' drafting! pic.twitter.com/5HE3nV11zF — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) June 20, 2017

Me too, hence checking BBC News. I think he'd started to write a shopping list before he got the signal — Karen McCarthy (@KarenInSellyOak) June 20, 2017

@huwbbc - after about 4 minutes of watching you deep in contemplation, I am now in deep contemplation myself! Should I go to bed? pic.twitter.com/QtNVFKPE0j — MyItinerary (@liamtrinery) June 20, 2017

Huw Edwards new work...'Waiting for Godot' is up for both the Turner & the Evening standard prizes#bbcnewsatten — Bob Hawkins (@salvatorRosa) June 20, 2017

Poor Huw Edwards just left sitting alone waiting for the #bbcnews to start pic.twitter.com/gOqv19o0sQ — ☇Emma☇ (@electriccandles) June 20, 2017

A BBC editor, Paul Royall, clarified the cause of the problem, saying technical systems crashed seconds before they were due to go on air.

He said the backup system was quickly deployed.

FYI technical system crash seconds before 10. Director had to switch to a back-up system ASAP. @huwbbc doing great job #BBCNewsTen — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) June 20, 2017

It resumed at 10:04pm, following a quick apology from Mr Edwards.

He also apologised at the end of show, which ran smoothly otherwise.

Mr Edwards later tweeted he was going to enjoy a pint of Welsh ale after "that News at 10".