The BBC has revealed their highest paid stars’ salaries, the broadcaster being criticised over the huge gender pay gap and lack of diversity, the top seven earners all being white men.
Radio 2’s Chris Evans tops the list, making between £2.2 million and £2.25 million in 2016/2017, closely followed by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who earned between £1.75 million and £1.8 million.
Other top earners include Graham Norton (£850,0000 - £899,999), Jeremy Vine (£700,000 - £749,999), John Humphrys (£600,000 - £649,999), Huw Edwards (£550,000 - £599,999), and Steve Wright (£500,000 - £549,999).
The highest paid female is Claudia Winkleman, who made between £450,000 and £499,999, over four times less than Evans. The second highest earning female is The One Show’s Alex Jones, with £400,000 - £449,000.
BBC Wages
As expected, huge numbers of people have reacted to the news on Twitter, including Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, who said: “All BBC pay numbers are eye-watering. But to see so many extremely talented women paid less than male 'equivalents' is utterly infuriating.”
Black, Asian, and minority ethnic employees made up a minor proportion of the list, many angered by the lack of representation; only 10 of stars are people of colour.
Others have made jokes about the report.
Some were not phased by the high earners, but hoped the BBC would ensure the lowest paid make a living wage.
The total of 96 stars earning more than £150,000 was a reduction on the 2016 annual report’s tally of 109 stars who earned £150,000.
