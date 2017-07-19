The BBC has revealed their highest paid stars’ salaries, the broadcaster being criticised over the huge gender pay gap and lack of diversity, the top seven earners all being white men.

Radio 2’s Chris Evans tops the list, making between £2.2 million and £2.25 million in 2016/2017, closely followed by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who earned between £1.75 million and £1.8 million.

Other top earners include Graham Norton (£850,0000 - £899,999), Jeremy Vine (£700,000 - £749,999), John Humphrys (£600,000 - £649,999), Huw Edwards (£550,000 - £599,999), and Steve Wright (£500,000 - £549,999).

The highest paid female is Claudia Winkleman, who made between £450,000 and £499,999, over four times less than Evans. The second highest earning female is The One Show’s Alex Jones, with £400,000 - £449,000.

As expected, huge numbers of people have reacted to the news on Twitter, including Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, who said: “All BBC pay numbers are eye-watering. But to see so many extremely talented women paid less than male 'equivalents' is utterly infuriating.”

Black, Asian, and minority ethnic employees made up a minor proportion of the list, many angered by the lack of representation; only 10 of stars are people of colour.

"There is also disparity between what white stars and those from a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background are paid."#BBCpay pic.twitter.com/4eqKI81rOH — Coco Khan (@cocobyname) 19 July 2017 WHY are equally talented women paid far less & only 1/10 of the highest paid on-screen talent BAME? Gender & ethnicity gaps in 2017. #BBCpay — Razzia (@littleNASA) 19 July 2017 1. Gender £ gap

2. No BAME anywhere near big £

3. Industrial scale Nepotism

4. No performance benchmarks for anyone.



All problems. #bbcpay — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) 19 July 2017

Others have made jokes about the report.

Charlie out of Casualty earns more than Doctor Who. Hmm. Probably the only nurse who earns more than a doctor. #BBCsalaries #BBCpay — Nick Harrison (@harrisharrison) 19 July 2017 #BBCpay BBC should've announced the list live on TV like the old Top of the Pops Top 40 with 'Whole Lotta Love' playing in the background — Lee Brennan (@LeeBrennan65) 19 July 2017 Alan Shearer gets £450k for sitting on a sofa once a week saying "That was a great goal Gary" #BBCpay — Moonraker (@CombeGibbet) 19 July 2017 the fact that Chris Evans is earning over £2.2 million a year and that Alan Partridge didn't get a second series is beyond a joke #BBCpay — Gavin Lloyd Branch (@Gavlarr88) 19 July 2017

Some were not phased by the high earners, but hoped the BBC would ensure the lowest paid make a living wage.

I don't have an issue with what BBC pays its top talent but it must ensure that its lowest paid staff have a living wage. #bbcpay — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) 19 July 2017

The total of 96 stars earning more than £150,000 was a reduction on the 2016 annual report’s tally of 109 stars who earned £150,000.