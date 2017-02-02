When Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant with twins, there was a glimmer of hope in the world. Despite Donald Trump’s reign of terror continuing, life goes on.

Alongside an image of herself on the set of Edward Scissorhands, the singer wrote to her 92.3 million Instagram followers: "We would like to share our love and happiness.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Beyoncé signed off the message ‘The Carters’, referring to herself, husband Jay Z and their child, Blue Ivy, who is five years old.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Within just 30 minutes, the post garnered 1.4 million likes on Instagram. Now, the image has broken the Guinness World Record for Most Liked Image in the social media site’s history, currently sitting on over 7.4 million likes in 14 hours.

The previous record holder was Selena Gomez, who posted an image of herself drinking a bottled beverage with her lyrics printed on them. The caption read: “When your lyrics are on the bottle #ad”

Every cameo in Beyoncé's Lemonade







16 show all Every cameo in Beyoncé's Lemonade





























1/16 Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, and her husband Richard Lawson

2/16 Model Winnie Harlow HBO

3/16 Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother HBO

4/16 Serena Williams HBO

5/16 Oscar-nominated actor Quvenzhané Wallis HBO

6/16 Naomi Diaz of music duo Ibeyi HBO

7/16 Ballerina Michaela DePrince HBO

8/16 Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of music duo Ibeyi HBO

9/16 Lesley McSpadden, Mike Brown's mother HBO

10/16 Leah Chase, restaurant owner and Queen of Creole cuisine HBO

11/16 Jay Z HBO

12/16 Hattie White, Jay Z's grandmother HBO

13/16 Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother HBO

14/16 Chloe and Halle Bailey of singing duo Chloe x Halle HBO

15/16 Singer, actor, and activist Zendaya (right) HBO

16/16 Actor and activist Amandla Stenberg HBO

Earlier this year, Beyoncé broke another Guinness World Record after gaining the highest number of Grammy nominations for a female artist in history. Slay, Queen.