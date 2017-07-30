Over the summer, there was only one reality TV show everyone was talking about: Love Island.

Before consolidated viewing figures were accounted for, the total number of people who watched the series finale totalled 2.43 million, becoming ITV 2's most watched programme ever. Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay were crowned winners, taking home the £50,000 prize money.

However, whilst attention may have been firmly upon the island paradise, there was actually another reality show ongoing: Big Brother.

The series finale for the previously much-loved series reached an all-time low, averaging just over 900,000 viewers, down from the previous Friday. 600,000 more people watched last year’s finale and 400,000 more in 2015.

Most memorable reality TV moments







11 show all Most memorable reality TV moments



















1/11 Britain's Got Talent Violinist Natalie Holt threw eggs at judges during a performance in Britain's Got Talent because she thought Cowell has too much power and influence in the entertainment industry (2013) YouTube/ITV

2/11 Big Brother Jade Goody accused of racism after calling Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty ‘Shilpa Poppodom’ in Celebrity Big Brother (2007) YouTube/Channel4

3/11 Big Brother Nikki hilariously impersonates Aiselyne for pretending to be a rude girl in the Big Brother diary room (2006) YouTube/Channel4

4/11 X-Factor Chloe Mafia – drunk when she performed during bootcamp in X-Factor (2010). She also denied reports she was a prostitute. YouTube/ITV

5/11 X-Factor Girl punches her best friend on stage on X-Factor (2010) YouTube/ITV

6/11 Big Brother Michelle and Stuart caught having sex on camera in Big Brother (2010) YouTube/Channel4

7/11 Come Dine With Me Come Dine With Me host Dawn falls asleep in her house forcing her guests to finish cooking her meal for her (2013) YouTube/Channel4

8/11 Come Dine With Me The unforgettable moment a snake pooed on the dining room table in Come Dine With Me (2010) YouTube/Channel4

9/11 I'm A Celebrity Gillian McKeith faints after being told she must take part in a Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity (2010) YouTube/ITV

10/11 Dancing on Ice David Seaman drops Pam O’Connor on the head during rehearsals for Dancing on Ice (2006) YouTube/ITV

11/11 Big Brother Nasty Nick being rumbled in series one of Big Brother (2000) YouTube/Channel4

According to TellyMix, the 2017 series averaged a total of 250,000 viewers less than the previous year, standing at 900,000 across its 54 days. With catch-up TV added, that figure goes up to 1.2 million, still down from 2016’s 1.6 million. Turns out the nation just didn't care about Big Brother once Love Island got going.

Channel 5 currently has one more series tied into its contract with programme makers Endemol, not including the upcoming Celebrity Big Brother which, itself, has taken on a rather Love Island-esque look.