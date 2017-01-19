Billy Eichner perfectly sums up the ridiculousness of America's gun laws with a themed obstacle course

Billy Eichner took a break from yelling the names of celebrities into the faces of New Yorkers to remind everyone that there is something very, disturbingly wrong about America's lax gun laws.

With the help of fellow comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Eichner embarked on an epic obstacle course he entitled, "Super Sloppy, Semi-Automatic Double Dare"; which saw Key tackle a series of obstacles, based on the more ridiculous aspects of various gun policies currently existing in US states.

From literally fudging the Second Amendment, especially the part where the words "well-regulated" crop up, to the fact that Michigan now allows individuals to bring unconcealed weapons to children's daycare centres.

Thankfully Eddie the Eagle, the mascot from the National Rifle Association, was onboard to help; for example, as a reminder that the NRA successfully lobbied a bill which would make it harder for those on the terrorist watch list to acquire guns. But, as Eichner says, "The more guns that you acquire, the safer and more American you become!"

The video also sees Eichner list how much donation money some representatives have accepted from the NRA: John McCain taking $7.5 million, Thom Tillis accepting $4.5 million, and Cory Gardner accepting $4 million.



Though, in typical Billy Eichner-style, it looks like the comedian had some other motivations on his mind: "I did political comedy, now I want my f*cking Emmy Award."

Never change, Billy.