There's not a huge amount of time to wait before Charlie Brooker unleashes his next batch of Black Mirror episodes on the world via Netflix, but the early verdicts are in.

Two episodes - titled "San Junipero" and "Nosedive" - debuted at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to unanimous praise.

Mackenzie Davis (The Martian) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle) appear in Eighties-set episode San Junipero which is directed by Owen Harris (Kill Your Friends).

Nosedive, directed by Joe Wright (Atonement, Hanna), stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) and Alice Eve in a story written by Parks and Recreation's co-creator Michael Schur and actor Rashida Jones.

It was recently announced that the upcoming episodes will be scored by Portishead's Geoff Barrow, Max Richter (The Leftovers), Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead) and Clint Mansell (Black Swan).

All six episodes of Black Mirror's third season will be available to view on Netflix from 21 October 2016. Check out the early reviews below.

Netflix originals to look forward to in 2016







14 show all Netflix originals to look forward to in 2016

























1/14 House of Cards - Season Four - 4 March Last time we were in Frank Underwood’s White House things weren’t looking to great for the President, his first Lady having just walked out on him. What will happen next in the critically acclaimed show is anyone’s guess. Netflix

2/14 Daredevil - Season Two - 18 March Back in Hell’s Kitchen things were seemingly getting better. Kingpin is in prison and the crime syndicates should have dispersed - for the meantime at least. Unfortunately for Matt Murdoch, there’s a new anti-hero in town: The Punisher.

3/14 Flaked - 11 March According to Netflix, Flaked is set in the insular world of Venice, California. It follows the “serio-comic story of a self-appointed 'guru' who falls for the object of his best friend’s fascination. Soon the tangled web of half-truths and semi-b******* that underpins his all-important image and sobriety begins to unravel. Arnett plays Chip, a man doing his honest best to stay one step ahead of his own lies. Netflix

4/14 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Season Two - 15 April Following the story of 29-year-old Kimmy Schmidt on her journey through New York, season two is set to start right where the last left us. The Tina Fey created sitcom has already been renewed for a third season, so you know this one has to be good.

5/14 The Ranch - 1 April A comedy starring Ashton Kutcher. Based on a failed semi-pro footballer who returns home to a Colorado ranch. It also has some of the producers from Two and a Half Men behind it, which just happens to be one of the most successful shows of all time.

6/14 Marseille - 5 May Netflix’s first French language original is a tale of ‘power, corruption and redemption’. Sounding like it could very well be the next Narcos.

7/14 Grace and Frankie - Season Two - 6 May The tale of a retired cosmetics mogul and a hippie art teacher living together was a hit across the world, especially in the US. Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the show has already been renewed for a third season.

8/14 Orange is the New Black - Season Four - 17 June Another Netflix powerhouse, Orange is the New Black will see us returning to Litchfield Penitentiary. Prepare for more Piper, Alex and Red come June.

9/14 Stranger Things - 15 July Eight-episode series starring Winona Ryder that follows a small community as they look for a young boy who has seemingly vanished. It all sounds quite scary.

10/14 The Get Down - August 12th "Told through the lives and music of a ragtag crew of South Bronx teens, The Get Down is a mythic saga of the transformation of 1970s New York City.” Directed by Baz Luhrmann, this is sure to be as stylish as anything he’s done before.

11/14 The Crown - Spring Starring Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, the period drama ”reveals the political rivalries and romance behind Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the 2nd half of the 20th century."

12/14 Luke Cage - Fall 2016 First appearing alongside Jessica Jones in her Netflix series, Luke Cage will pic up the pieces, seeing Cage come to terms with his super-strength and impenetrable skin. It is unknown whether Kathryn.

13/14 Narcos - Season 2 - Fall 2016 It’s back. The Netflix series hyped to match Breaking Bad was an astounding success around the world, apparently watched more than Game of Thrones. We’ll find out what happens to Pablo Escabar now he doesn’t have the protection of all his men. Netflix Inc.

14/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events - Fall 2016 Netflix is set to revisit the much-loved children’s novel, putting Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in a show that looks so much creepier than the 2004 film. Not much else is known - i.e. casting - but Lemony Snicket is on board as executive producer, so get excited.

The Hollywood Reporter - Tim Goodman

It's such a joy to have this brilliant series return not only because Brooker has yet to get the full auteur treatment he richly deserves in the States, but also because each episode reminds you of what happens when creative people keep stretching their own boundaries of imagination. The series is also a magnet for directors, as the weird concepts allow them to do some of their best work.

Collider - Adam Chitwood

I’ve only seen two of the six episodes of Black Mirror Season 3 so I can’t speak for the season as a whole, but these two that I’ve seen thus far are incredibly solid and refreshingly different. It’s still the same old Black Mirror of course, it just feels like it’s playing on a much larger canvas. And that, my friends, is a very good thing.

The Verge - Bryan Bishop

This is Black Mirror, so that’s just the start of the unexpected twists and turns the episode takes - and they’re all better discovered when you watch the episode for yourself. But what I can tell you is that as a standalone hour of television, it is a fantastic piece of storytelling, touching on larger themes of life, death, self-identity, and guilt with a cleverness and sense of real emotional stakes.

JoBlo - Chris Bumbray

...this double-header of episodes proved to be remarkably consistent. While it’s impossible to tell if the rest of the season will be up to its standard, I’d say it’s looking pretty good folks. October 21st can’t come soon enough.

SlashFilm - Angie Han

On the one hand, Black Mirror is second to none when it comes to chronicling the way humanity and technology intersect in 2016. On the other, we’ve seen tons of shows renewed after extended hiatuses, only to return as shells of their former selves. Could the third season of Black Mirror live up to the greatness of the first two? Based on the two episodes that screened at TIFF, “San Junipero” and “Nosedive,” the answer seems to be yes.