Bradley Wiggins quits The Jump after breaking leg

Before the current series of The Jump began, former contestant and Olympic gold medalist Louise Hazel warned future contestants about the risks of participating: “It’s not a matter of will you get hurt,” she said. “Yes, you will. It’s a case of when.”

Despite being one of the most infamous shows on television, contestants still lined up to partake, model Vogue Williams being the first to leave due to an injury.

Now, the Channel 4 show’s biggest draw, Sir Bradley Wiggins, has been forced to quit after suffering a “small leg fracture”.

The former Tour de France winner said he was “gutted” to be leaving the winter sports show but needed to rest for three to six weeks.

Gutted to be leaving The Jump. I wanted to give you an injury update... — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) 12 February 2017 1/2 Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture & need to rest for 3/6 weeks. Good news no surgery or cast required. — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) 12 February 2017 2/2 Huge thanks to the crew & good luck to all of the cast. Due to the way the show is filmed I'll still be on until show 4, so tune in — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) 12 February 2017 No horror smash, small training injury which means I can't compete. No terrible break, no cast, just need to rest it. — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) 12 February 2017

“Good news no surgery or cast required,” he Tweeted. “No horror smash, small training injury which means I can't compete. No terrible break, no cast, just need to rest it.”

While keen to continue, Wiggins won’t appear on the show past week four. Luckily, the break won’t affect his cycling career, Wiggins having previously announced his retirement from the sport.

1/8 2004 Olympics Wins gold in Athens for the Individual Pursuit, silver in the Team Pursuit and Bronze with Rob Hayles in the Madison. Becomes first Briton since 1964 to win three medals at one Olympic games.

2/8 2008 Olympics Defends Olympic Individual Pursuit title with gold in Beijing. Two days later wins gold in the Team Pursuit alongside Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas and Paul Manning.

3/8 2009 Tour de France Finishes four in the Tour de France, matching highest-ever placing by a British rider at that point.

4/8 2012 Tour de France Becomes first British winner of the Tour de France in its 99-year history.

5/8 2012 Olympics Just 10 days after sealing his Tour triumph, Wiggins clinched gold in the Olympic time trial to cement his status as one of the sport's best. This was his fourth Olympic gold medal.

6/8 2014 world time-trial title Wiggins produced one of the finest single performances of his career to beat rival Tony Martin by 26 seconds and secure the world time-trial title.

7/8 UCI Hour Record The hour record is one of cycling's oldest and most prestigious events. The Briton was looking to beat Alex Dowsett’s record of 52.937km and not only achieved that, but did so by a margin of 1.589km.

8/8 2016 Olympics Five-star Wiggins. The Briton secured his fifth gold medal at the Olympics, racing to victory in the Men's Team Pursuit in Rio.

Last year saw numerous The Jump contestants seriously injure themselves throughout the course of the series with Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington and Tina Hobley all being hospitalised.