Less than a week after publicly announcing his retirement from cycling with immediate effect, Sir Bradley Wiggins has joined the cast of infamous Channel 4 series of The Jump.

"Skiing is a big passion of mine, it was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up," he said.

Other athletes who have joined the upcoming series include Robbie Fowler, Jason Robinson, Jade Jones, Louis Smith and Gareth Thomas.

Wiggins continued: "From Jason Robinson and Robbie Fowler to Olympians Louis Smith and Jade Jones, these guys have excelled in the sporting arena and I have a lot of respect for them, they will be so competitive.

"Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path, I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don't call me a celebrity.”

Bradley Wiggins best moments







8 show all Bradley Wiggins best moments













1/8 2004 Olympics Wins gold in Athens for the Individual Pursuit, silver in the Team Pursuit and Bronze with Rob Hayles in the Madison. Becomes first Briton since 1964 to win three medals at one Olympic games.

2/8 2008 Olympics Defends Olympic Individual Pursuit title with gold in Beijing. Two days later wins gold in the Team Pursuit alongside Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas and Paul Manning.

3/8 2009 Tour de France Finishes four in the Tour de France, matching highest-ever placing by a British rider at that point.

4/8 2012 Tour de France Becomes first British winner of the Tour de France in its 99-year history.

5/8 2012 Olympics Just 10 days after sealing his Tour triumph, Wiggins clinched gold in the Olympic time trial to cement his status as one of the sport's best. This was his fourth Olympic gold medal.

6/8 2014 world time-trial title Wiggins produced one of the finest single performances of his career to beat rival Tony Martin by 26 seconds and secure the world time-trial title.

7/8 UCI Hour Record The hour record is one of cycling's oldest and most prestigious events. The Briton was looking to beat Alex Dowsett’s record of 52.937km and not only achieved that, but did so by a margin of 1.589km.

8/8 2016 Olympics Five-star Wiggins. The Briton secured his fifth gold medal at the Olympics, racing to victory in the Men's Team Pursuit in Rio.

Wiggins is perhaps the most highly decorated contestant to eve take part on the show, having won eight Olympic medals, been knighted, and became the first British winner of the Tour de France.

Last year, numerous contestants seriously injured themselves while taking part in The Jump, including Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington and Tina Hobley, all of who were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, celebrities taking part include The X Factor's Jake Quickenden, Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews and The Only Way Is Essex’s Lydia Bright.

A return date for The Jump has yet to be announced.