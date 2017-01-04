Following the passing of both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds just one day later, HBO announced it was to debut Bright Lights, the acclaimed documentary following the relationship of the two esteemed icons.

The documentary is scheduled to air on Sunday night (8 January) following its festival screenings at both Cannes and Telluride in 2016.

Its synopsis reads:

Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie’s response is both hilarious and heart-rending. Featuring vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage, the film is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens.

Fisher died following a heart attack on 27 December while Reynolds suffered a reported stroke just one day later. Following the news, an outpouring of tributes flooded in from across the world including a lightsaber vigil in honour of Fisher's iconic character Princess Leia who Star Wars fans are urging Disney to make an official princess.

On Monday evening (2 January), La La Land actor Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Singin' in the Rain star Reynolds citing her as a key inspiration behind the Oscar frontrunner.

Bright Lights' UK release date is yet to be announced.