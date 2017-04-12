Alan Carr and Mel Sykes to host this year’s British LGBT Awards

Alan Carr and Mel Sykes have been announced as the hosts of this year’s British LGBT Awards.

The comedian and presenter will be joined by showbiz pal Mel Sykes to co-present Britain’s ‘gay Oscars’ awards show in London on May 12 at the Grand Connaught Rooms.

The awards celebrate community activists, public figures, organisations and straight allies who work to advance the rights of LGBT communities. This year, The Independent is a proud media partner of the awards.

A host of famous faces will gather at the annual celebration to acknowledge milestones in media, politics and grassroots campaigning.

Previous guests have included broadcaster and author Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Paul O’Grady, Lorraine Kelly, Nadine Coyle and Graham Norton among many others.

Speaking ahead of his role, Alan Carr, host and former British LGBT Awards winner, said: “It is a fantastic event that does so much to celebrate people in the LGBT community who are making a real difference, as well highlighting the straight allies who give their much-needed support. And in 2017 these awards are more important than ever. I am so proud to be part of it."

“It is going to be a brilliant night and I am looking forward to reuniting with my Mel on stage to present the winners," he added. "It’s going to be glitzy and fabulous affair with some very special moments.“

The awards will be handed out to celebrities and individuals considered role models who have demonstrated a commitment to the LGBT+ community.

The nominees for this year’s ceremony, include Lady Gaga, Ellen Page, Years & Years front man Olly Alexander, Great British Bake Off star Sue Perkins, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and TV presenter Paul O’Grady.

Prince William, actress Emma Watson and former Arsenal footballer Thierry Henry are a few of those shortlisted for the Straight Ally award, won last year by Queen legend Brian May.

Adele, Miley Cyrus and Madonna are all in the running for the Music Artist prize.

Charities, community organisations and businesses with a background in supporting the LGBT community will also be recognised.

Awards founder Sarah Garrett MBE explained: “I can’t wait for Alan Carr and Mel Sykes to host this year’s British LGBT Awards – they’re both television legends. With such brilliant hosts and some great awards up for grabs, the 2017 NatWest British LGBT Awards is going to be a night to remember.”

The full nominations for the 2017 RBS British LGBT Awards are available on its official website.