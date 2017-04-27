Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out over her daughter Kendall Jenner's disastrous Pepsi commercial, saying she thought it was "so cool" after watching it online.

Speaking to Andy Cohen in a Sirius XM show as part of promotion for her new book, The Secrets of My Life, Jenner gave her view on the controversial advert among other subjects.

"Oh God you have to bring it all up don't you?" she said. "All the controversy.... Kendall's Pepsi commercial... when it came out online I [said]... 'That is so cool,'" she said. "It was cute."

"I didn't see some of the things that obviously some other people saw... Then it came out and all hell broke loose."

"I felt sorry for Kendall," she added.

Pepsi was forced to pull its advert starring Kendall Jenner after a huge backlash, where it was widely criticised for appearing to trivialise activism against police brutality.

Jenner, a high-profile member of the Kardashian family, was shown leaving a modelling shoot to join a crowd of young, diverse protesters, who cheer as she hands the can of Pepsi to a police officer, who smiles and nods at a colleague.

Among those deriding the advert was Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who tweeted: "If only Daddy had known about the power of Pepsi" and later wrote a piece for the Huffington Post, where she elaborated her thoughts on the issues it raised.

Pepsi apologised for "putting Jenner in this position" and pulled the advert after initially trying to defend it. Jenner so far has not commented.