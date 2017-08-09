While other Love Island couples do nightclub appearances, Jamie and Camilla help refugees

Love Island runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have made good of their promise to visit a refugee camp after the show, heading to Greece to volunteer with a charity "delivering essential food and clothing in a dignified manner under difficult circumstances".

While other Love Island contestants are busy with lucrative public appearances and sponsored social media posts, the pair worked in a Thessaloniki kitchen preparing and packing meals before distributing them to refugees.

"We were incredibly lucky today to have the opportunity to volunteer with A Drop in the Ocean in Nea Kavala camp," Camilla wrote on Instagram. "This incredible organisation abides by true humanitarian principles, delivering essential food and clothing in a dignified manner under difficult circumstances.

Day two. Today we were working with the #soulfoodkitchen prepping and packing meals which we then drove around and distributed throughout the streets of Thessaloniki. We met multiple homeless refugees and visited their temporary homes, we were even cooked for after being given a tour of a particular groups makeshift settlement. What a day. @indigovolunteers @hollypenalver @helprefugeesuk A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

"Today we were immensely humbled to join the Soul Food Kitchen team to help with the preparation and distribution of meals to homeless refugees in Thessaloniki. We met the loveliest volunteers who are not only giving their time here, but are acting as powerful advocates back at home."

Camilla, a bomb disposal expert who has worked with landmine-clearing charity HALO Trust, is used to this kind of work but it was new to Calvin Klein model boyfriend Jamie.

"The best first day of our trip I could have imagined, I have never had such a rewarding experience," he wrote on his own Instagram, teasing a mini-documentary about their trip.

"Looking forward to the rest of the week and many more trips to come! Keep an eye out for mine and cams short documentary coming post trip."