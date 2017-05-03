Peter Kay BBC comedy series Car Share drew to a close last night (3 May) with fans were left heartbroken at the unhappy ending for John and Kayleigh.

The second series of the hit BBC comedy show has seen several near-misses for the would-be couple, played by Kay and Sian Gibson, however, fans' hopes were dashed when John failed to tell Kayleigh his true feelings after she had professed her love for him.

Kayleigh got out of the car to hail a taxi home - missing a song John had requested for her on Forever FM) - before John realised his mistake and ran across traffic jam in a La La Land-homage to finally tell her how he feels - only for the moment to be revealed as a daydream.

John was still sat in his car - alone - with Kayleigh long gone.

Im absolutely heartbroken at the ending of Peter Kay #carshare 💔😢 — Siobhan Dodds (@siobhan_dodds97) May 2, 2017

Never thought a programme as heartwarming as #carshare would destroy my soul like it just did with THAT ending 😥 — Ellen (@pachacutiqueen) May 3, 2017

Brilliant! Peter Kaye resisted the urge and pressure to make it a happy ending... life is just not like that... well done. #carshare — Rocket the Raccoon (@rocket_the_racc) May 3, 2017

Ok lets kidnap @peterkay_co_uk and torture him with constant renditions of "garlic bread" until he writes another ending to #carshare — Jay Dee (@GrumpyMonkey96) May 2, 2017

Bolton-hailing comedian Kay confirmed on BBC Radio Manchester that there will be no more episodes of Car Share whether in the form of a Christmas special or a third series.

“You've got to get out while the going's good. No Christmas special, no.”

“I am absolutely delighted and overwhelmed by everybody's support and the fact that everyone's loved it so much has been wonderful for everyone who's made it, but you're better quitting while you're ahead. There's only so much you can do in a car and the last thing you want to do is ruin it because I think it's a lovely thing.”