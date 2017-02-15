Carpool Karaoke has proved such a sensation that it's earned its very own spinoff, the first trailer of which sees host James Corden rap The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song with Will Smith.

The duo can also be seen ditching the car in favour of a helicopter for a witty rendition of R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly."

This new series, which is set to be released via Apple Music, won't always be fronted by The Late Late Show host Corden.

In fact, the trailer shows off some unique pairings including Billy Eichner and Metallica, Seth MacFarlane and Ariana Grande as well as wrestler John Cena and former NBA professional Shaquille O'Neal.

1/12 Corden texts Leonardo DiCaprio from J Lo's phone ...and he replies! 'Hey baby,' Corden writes. 'I'm kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions, let me know. J Lo (you know, from the block).' Leo's reply? 'You mean tonight, boo boo? Club wise?' YouTube

2/12 Sia explains why she wears her face wig 'I don't wear this unless there's cameras around,' she said. 'I only wear this just to try and maintain a modicum of privacy.' Fair dos.

3/12 Elton John sings 'Circle of Life' as Corden's mind is blown Who wouldn't love a car journey with the legend singing the likes of 'Your Song'?

4/12 Chris Martin reveals Coldplay used to be called Starfish Doesn't quite have the same ring to it does it? This one also featured a tribute to David Bowie as the pair sung along to 'Heroes'

5/12 Corden drives Justin Bieber to the Grammys Where he went on to win his first gong from the awards! Check out those tuxedos. Looking suave guys.

6/12 Adele showcases her love for the Spice Girls With a top rate rendition of 'Wannabe' no less. She also promised not to name yet another album after her age.

7/12 One Direction succumb to their boyband status and dress in denim Asking One Direction to perform his favourite album track, he fills them in on a choreographed dance routine and provides them with matching denim jackets.

8/12 Stevie Wonder forms a supergroup with James Corden Namely The Wonder Cats. Telling Corden they're going to write new lyrics to his songs, the two do just that with a rendition of Wonder's classic Signed Sealed Delivered.

9/12 Jennifer Hudson sings to a drive-through takeaway employee Pulling into a drive-through, Hudson belts out hers and Corden's takeaway to the awe of the employee on the other side of the intercom.

10/12 Iggy Azalea goes wedding dress shopping Ahead of her wedding, Corden takes it upon himself to stop off at a wedding dress shop to sample the best there is on offer - and naturally gets involved himself.

11/12 Mariah Carey shows off her accents The singing icon uses the opportunity to sample her British and Southern American accents to the delight of Corden.

12/12 Jason Derulo gives a lesson in swag Rapper Jason Derulo helps James Corden become "the swaggiest dude in the club."

The decision to expand the segment comes after every new video becomes a viral sensation, racking up millions of views on YouTube.

Singers to have joined Corden include One Direction, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Even former First Lady Michelle obama got involved in th action.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will span 16 half-hour episodes.

Corden presented this year's Grammy Awards at the weekend briefly doffing his cap to the segment with a star-studded rendition of Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline.”