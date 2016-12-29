Carrie Fisher fans held a lightsaber vigil in her honour

“There has been a disturbance in the Force,” US cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse declared following Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, inviting “Jedis of all ages” to join them for a lightsaber vigil outside its South Lamar theatre in Austin Texas the following evening.

Attendees were encouraged to dress up for the occasion and dress up they did, with Stormtroopers of various division joining Captain Phasmas, Wookies and Ewoks in holding lightsabers aloft in tribute to Fisher.

The event was an “attempt to brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen” and a big success, with hundreds turning out.

#StarWars fans at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Austin holding a lightsaber vigil in memory of Carrie Fisher. Via https://t.co/TlZTvh4ZYC pic.twitter.com/031N1qC3Tr — Killer Star Wars (@StarWarsTHX) December 29, 2016

Lightsaber vigil held for our dear Princess. Damn those ninjas cutting onions again. pic.twitter.com/uqjbLvruNS — КАФЕ! (@tripatinaden) December 29, 2016

Fans will get to see Fisher again in Star Wars: Episode VIII, which wrapped before the actress died, but it’s as yet unclear how Star Wars: Episode IX will deal with the absence of General Leia.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died a day later after suffering a stroke, her last words being: “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” The pair’s complex relationship will be explored in an upcoming HBO documentary.