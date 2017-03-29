The estranged father of Danielle Bregoli, who’s better known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl, is fighting for custody of the 13-year-old — years after remaining absent for most of his daughter’s life.

Ira Peskowitz, a 49-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Florida, wants his daughter to leave the public eye, attend therapy, and eventually live with his wife and two sons. In his second interview of the year with the Palm Beach Post, he said, "She's not famous. She's a child that is being exploited."

Unfortunately for Peskowitz, his daughter has been vocal about keeping him far away from her personal and business affairs, recently telling him that she wants him completely out of her life. When she was a toddler, he gave up a decision-making role in her life by choosing to pay child support payments of $1,100 a month.

Bregoli rose to Internet stardom in fall of 2016 after her brash appearance on The Dr Phil Show where she was described as a “car-stealing, knife-wielding, twerking” teen who tried to frame her mother for a crime. She immediately became Internet famous when she told the audience that if they didn’t like her behavior, they could, “Cash me outside, how bow dah?”

As a result, she’s racked up more than 1.5 million likes on Facebook and 8.5 million followers on Instagram. And recently signed a deal to star in her own reality series with her mother, Barbara Ann.

Nevertheless, this February, Peskowitz said that he was far from impressed by his daughter’s newfound fame. "That behavior is appalling. And it's appalling that anyone can think it is acceptable behavior," he told the newspaper in his first profile.

"She is still young. Danielle needs to be allowed to be a normal, healthy 13-year-old girl. Danielle needs to get treatment, needs to get a good education, get involved in physical activity.”