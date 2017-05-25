Earlier this year, with absolutely no fanfare, Netflix announced they were working on a serialised adaptation of the video game series Castlevania.

Now, without any particular warning, the streaming service has revealed the first trailer for Castlevania, featuring a very retro aesthetic.

We see someone insert a Castlevania cartridge into an old NES, the console booting up with the Netflix logo appearing on screen in classic 8-bit style.

Netflix has also released the series official synopses, which reads: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

“The animated series written by best-selling author and comic-book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

Speaking earlier this year, Shankar - who previously acted on executive producer on Dredd, The Grey, and Lone Survivor and directed a famous gritty Power Rangers short - revealed the series will be an animated adaptation of Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse.

"This is very much Castlevania done in the vein of Game of Thrones," Shankar said, adding: "[The series is] going to be R-rated as f***. [It’s going to be] America’s first animated series for adults.”

Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse was originally released on the NES and follows Trevor Belmont - wielder of the Vampire Killer Whip - as he attempts to take back Europe from Dracula.

The first part of the series will reportedly consist of four 30-minute episodes, which will reach Netflix 7 July.