Over the weekend, Netflix users devoured the first season of Castlevania, a serialised adaptation of the similarly named video-game series.

Consisting of just four half-hour episodes, viewers and critics alike have been praising the series, while questioning its brevity.

Fear not, as the streaming service has announced a second season, this time consisting of eight episodes.

Castlevania — written by best-selling author and comic-book icon Warren Ellis — follows Trevor Belmont (voiced by Richard Armitage, who played Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit) as he tries to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe (Graham McTavish, Dwalin in The Hobbit). Both the cast and crew are expected to return for the second season.

Speaking earlier this year, executive producer Adi Shankar - who previously worked on Dredd, The Grey, and Lone Survivor and directed a famous gritty Power Rangers short - spoke about taking inspiration from Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse.

"This is very much Castlevania done in the vein of Game of Thrones," Shankar said, adding: "[The series is] going to be R-rated as f***. [It’s going to be] America’s first animated series for adults.”

Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse was originally released on the NES and also followed Trevor Belmont - wielder of the Vampire Killer Whip - as he attempted to take back Europe from Dracula.

Castlevania is currently streaming on Netflix.