We've gotten to a point in the culture where airlines are even struggling to get people to pay attention to videos telling them how not to die.

Air New Zealand launched ahead of the pack to some degree with its attention-grabbing series of Lord of the Rings and Hobbit-themed airline safety videos (the former directed by Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi), followed by an utterly confusing one which saw a giant Cuba Gooding Jr. roaming around the country's natural landscapes.

Now, British Airways want in on the game, enlisting comedian Chabuddy G to himself enlist a whole slather of famous British faces ready to explain how to buckle your seatbelt and fold away your table during takeoff.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, Ian McKellen, Gordon Ramsay, Warwick Davis, Rob Brydon, Jim Broadbent, Gillian Anderson, and Jim Broadbent, it seems, were all game for a comical spin on the airline staple.

The video also offered the opportunity to introduce British Airways' charity incentive Flying Start, which supports Comic Relief in their efforts.



"We hope you enjoy our new safety video, which we've created in collaboration with Comic Relief and some famous faces you'll probably recognise," British Airways wrote on Twitter.

"You'll be able to see it on-board from 1 September 2017. Celebrities are seen auditioning in humorous sketches in front of comedian Asim Chaudhry, as Chabuddy G, for a coveted part in British Airways' new safety video, while simultaneously demonstrating the safety features and procedures on the aircraft."