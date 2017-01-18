Wednesday afternoon, Channel 4 broke new ground, airing the world’s first live TV advert from inside a human body.

The advert, for Cancer Research UK, saw Doctor Sunil Dolwani perform a colonoscopy – the removal of bowel polyps – on 60-year-old Philip McScarron at Cardiff and Vale University hospital.

Dolwani talked viewers through exactly what was going on, explaining how removing the polyps can prevent them becoming cancerous.

Before the procedure took place, McScarron said: “By allowing my colonoscopy to be shown live, I hope to show that it’s a simple procedure, not something to be frightened of.

“Hopefully people will be interested in seeing the live footage and it will encourage them to be more willing to talk about cancer and think about taking up regular screening when offered.”

1/13 Stopping smoking. This notoriously difficult habit to break sees tar build-up in the lungs and DNA alteration and causes 15,558 cancer deaths a year

2/13 Avoiding the sun, and the melanoma that comes with overexposure to harmful UV rays, could help conscientious shade-lovers dodge being one of the 7,220 people who die from it

3/13 A diet that is low in red meat can help to prevent bowel cancer, according to the research - with 30 grams a day recommended for men, and 25 a day recommended for women

4/13 Foods high in fibre, meanwhile, can further make for healthier bowels. Processed foods in developed countries appear to be causing higher rates of colon cancer than diets in continents such as Africa, which have high bean and pulse intakes

5/13 Two servings of fruit and three servings of vegetables a day were given as the magic number for good diet in the research. Overall, diet causes only slightly fewer cancer deaths than sun exposure in Australia, at 7,000 a year

6/13 Obesity and being overweight, linked to poor diet and lack of exercise, causes 3,917 deaths by cancer a year on its own Getty

7/13 Dying of a cancer caused by infection also comes in highly, linked to 3,421 cancer deaths a year. Infections such as human papilloma virus - which can cause cervical cancer in women - and hepatitis - can be prevented by vaccinations and having regular check-ups

8/13 Cutting back on drinks could reduce the risk of cancers caused by alcohol - such as liver cancer, bowel cancer, breast cancer and mouth cancer - that are leading to 3,208 deaths a year 2014 Getty Images

9/13 Sitting around and not getting the heart pumping - less than one hour's exercise a day - is directly leading to about 1,800 people having lower immune functions and higher hormone levels, among other factors, that cause cancers 2011 Getty Images

10/13 Hormone replacement therapy, which is used to relieve symptoms of the menopause in women, caused 539 deaths from (mainly breast) cancer in Australia last year. It did, however, prevent 52 cases of colorectal cancers 2003 Getty Images

11/13 Insufficient breastfeeding, bizarrely, makes the top 10. Breastfeeding for 12 months could prevent 235 cancer cases a year, said the research AFP/Getty Images

12/13 Oral contraceptives, like the Pill, caused about 105 breast cancers and 52 cervical cancers - but it also prevented about 1,440 ovarian and uterine (womb) cases of cancer last year 2006 Getty Images

13/13 Taking aspirin also prevented 232 cases in the Queensland research of colorectal and oesophagal cancers - but as it can also cause strokes, is not yet recommended as a formal treatment against the risk of cancer

A 60-second version of the advert will be shown again at around 9.30pm, when audience numbers are greater.

“We want viewers to join us to experience the unique insight of seeing live inside the human body, and witness a procedure that can actually prevent cancer from developing,” said Ed Aspel, Cancer Research UK’s director of fundraising and marketing.

Bowel cancer is the UK’s fourth most common type of cancer, after breast, prostate and lung cancer, according to Cancer Research UK.

More than 40,000 new cases of bowel cancer were diagnosed in 2014 – around 110 a day – and the incidence of the disease has increased by 14 per cent since the late 1970s.

“When I was asked to be part of this advert I was keen that we use the opportunity to highlight the colonoscopy procedure that can remove bowel polyps, diagnose cancer earlier and through helping start treatment early save lives,” said Dr Dolwani.

“In the early stages of having a polyp or bowel cancer people may not have any symptoms and the home screening test is simple to do.

I hope viewers will be interested to see what happens during a colonoscopy to remove bowel polyps and I am thankful to Philip for allowing us to show his procedure."

After the advert was shown on Channel 4, a cancer nurse took questions on the Cancer Research UK Facebook page. To donate to Cancer Research UK click on the link here.