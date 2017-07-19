The BBC has revealed their highest paid stars’ salaries, former Top Gear presenter and Radio 2 host Chris Evans topping the list, making between £2.2 million and £2.25 million in 2016/2017.

Speaking beforehand about the release, Evans told reporters it was right “on balance” that salaries were released to the public.

"We are the ultimate public company I think, and therefore it's probably right and proper people know what we get paid," he said, according to the BBC.

Evans was closely followed by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who earned between £1.75 million and £1.8 million.

Other top earners include Graham Norton (£850,0000 - £899,999), Jeremy Vine (£700,000 - £749,999), John Humphrys (£600,000 - £649,999), Huw Edwards (£550,000 - £599,999), and Steve Wright (£500,000 - £549,999).

The report has been a serious knock to the BBC, showcasing a huge gender pay gap, the highest paid female, Claudia Winkleman, making £450,000 - £499,999, four times less than Evans.

The BBC’s director of content, Charlotte Moore, said of the report: “The outcome could well be that talent fees will go up because if everybody knows what everybody is being paid they will go ‘I want to be paid that’.”

The total of 96 stars earning more than £150,000 was a reduction on the 2016 annual report’s tally of 109 stars who earned £150,000.