Hollywood actor Chris Evans is the latest celebrity to be recruited by CBeebies to read one of the channel's famous Bedtime Stories.

Evans, who is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will read 'Even Superheroes Have Bad Days' which is written by Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban.

The BBC reports how the story helps children with ways to channel their energies when feeling overwhelmed.

Upon his appointment, Evans said: “I'm honoured to be the next guest on CBeebies Bedtime Stories which is such a special show. I hope families have as much fun watching as I had reading!”

The actor currently stars as one of the lead Avengers in Marvel's hugely bankable franchise but last year confirmed he'd one day be happy to hand the shield onto another actor.

most recent celebrity to have read a bedtime tale was Tom Hardy (Taboo) who will return to read a further three for the channel.

Tom Hardy reads bedtime story on CBeebies , sends Twitter into meltdown

Other celebrities to have been invited onto Bedtime Stories include David Tennant, Rosamund Pike, Isla Fisher and astronaut Tim Peake.

Evans' bedtime story will air at 6.50pm on Wednesday 10 May.