Seeing as it's Christmastime, you're extremely likely to find yourself sitting in front of your TV for an extended amount of time.

While we've pinpointed the highlights of this year's schedules - as well as the films you should be watching - below is an extensive list of what to see on the box this Christmas Eve.

From soaps to game show revivals, these are the films and TV shows to expect later on today.

BBC 1

Penguins of Madagascar, 4.50pm

Animated spin-off starring Benedict Cumberbatch and John Goodman as the Madagascar franchise's much-loved penguins

Pointless Celebrities, 6.30pm

A festive special of the popular quiz featuring the likes of Lesley Joseph, Duncan James and Bobby Davro.

EastEnders, 8.25pm

Believe it or not but Christmas isn't looking too bright on Albert Square with fraught times ahead for Phil, Linda and Dot.

David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey, 9.00pm

The Little Britain star hosts a special evening of entertainment in honour of the "Diamonds Are Forever" singer.

Peter Kay's Christmas Comedy Shuffle, 10.05pm

A seasonal collection of clips from the comedian's television career.

Midnight Mass: from St Chad's Birmingham, 11.45pm

See Christmas in with a service led by Archbishop of Birmingham, Reverend Bernard Longley.

BBC 2

Splash, 1.00pm

The perfect time to watch Ron Howard's romantic comedy following a New Yorker (Tom Hanks) who falls for a mermaid (Daryl Hannah) before the future remake starring Channing Tatum.

Alan Bennett's Diaries, 8.00pm

A profile of the acclaimed writer featuring candid interviews filmed over the past year.

The Lady in the Van, 9.00pm

Following the above documentary is a film version of one of his works, starring Maggie Smith as an eccentric homeless woman who lives in a van in Camden

ITV1

Blankety Blank, 6.30pm

David Walliams presents a revival of the classic game show.

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

The residents of Weatherfield prepare for a typically dramatic Christmas.

Birds of a Feather, 8.00pm

A special episode reuniting Sharon (Pauline Quirke), Tracey (Linda Robson) and Dorien (Lesley Joseph) on a trip to Morocco.

Grantchester Christmas Special, 9.00pm

James Norton heads up the Christmas Special of the popular detective series.

Through the Keyhole, 10.30pm

Keith Lemon's festive episode sees celebrities attempt to identify homes of the rich and famous.

Channel 4

Scrooged, 2.45pm

Bill Murray stars in this take on Dickens tale Scrooge as a mean-spirited TV boss who must learn the error of his ways.

The Snowman, 4.45pm

The beloved Raymond Briggs short is a festive favourite.

The Muppet Christmas Carol, 5.50pm

Gonzo and Rizzo narrate this impeccable take on the Dickens classic starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer scrooge.

We're Going on a Bear Hunt, 7.30pm

Olivia Colman provides voice work for this animated adventure.

Trigger Happy Christmas Special, 11.00pm

A one-off festive special of the hidden camera show from Dom Joly.

BBC Four

All Aboard! The Sleigh Ride, 7.00pm

Another chance to see the enchanting two-hour ride through Lapland accompanied by nothing but reindeer and crunching snow.

Sky One

Yonderland, 6.30pm

The fantasy comedy's seasonal special.

A League of Their Own, 9.00pm

James Corden returns to the UK from The Late Late Show duties for a Christmas special of the sports quiz.

Sky Premiere

Zootropolis, 6.00pm

The year's greatest animated film follows rabbit cop Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) who uncovers a conspiracy with a wisecracking fox (Jason Bateman).