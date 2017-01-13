It’s fair to say that the wallpaper television that is Come Dine With Me is rarely dramatic, but there was a sinister and unexplained twist earlier in the month when a contestant disappeared in the middle of an episode with little explanation - getting a big red cross through their face on the scoreboard.

Viewers have been puzzled ever since, with narrator Dave Lamb only saying during the episode that after events following one of the dinner parties contestant Rory had been removed.

Because I guess there’s not a huge amount going on in Dumferline, the Dumferline Press caught up with a resident who appeared on the show this week, and it just so happens to be Jennifer from the episode in question.

“I loved meeting the others, and me and my husband are going along to one of their 40th birthdays,” she explained. “There was a bit of a drama, though, and a first on the show.

“On the first night, everybody came to mine, and on the second night the host had a bit of an argument with the other gentleman… the producer said if the host didn’t apologise, he would get kicked off the show.”

She didn’t go into specifics, but presumably the altercation was bigger than the Take That disagreement that aired. I like to think it involved a projectile pavlova.