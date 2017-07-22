An extended look at The Walking Dead season eight has been released, teasing some pretty huge moments to come.

As expected, 2017 Comic-Con featured a panel of the AMC zombie series which saw an unveiling of the forthcoming season's trailer - mainly perhaps for its closing moments which sees an older version of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

It is unknown as to what the trailer epilogue can mean - does this tease a time jump? Rick in the scene certainly looks older and, going by the shots, seems to own a cane.

Regardless, it seems the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is in full swing with characters ranging from Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), King Ezekiel (Khary Paton) and Enid (Katelyn Nacon) all proving their worth in the battle against the Saviours.

The Walking Dead season 7B images







5 show all The Walking Dead season 7B images







1/5 Daryl (Norman Reedus)

2/5 Rick (Andrew Lincoln)

3/5 Michonne (Danai Gurira)

4/5 Rosita (Christian Serrators and Tara (Alanna Masterson)

5/5 Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Jesus (Tom Payne), Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), Sasha (Sonequa Martin Green) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan)

Overall, it seems as if The Walking Dead season eight will feature more action than all 16 episodes of season seven combined.

A brand new poster teasing future episodes recently revealed that season eight of the post-apocalyptic zombie drama will drop on 22 October with its 100th episode special.

The poster shows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) staring down the villainous Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teasing the war that commenced at the climax of season seven.

Showrunner Scott Gimple teased the episodes to come after releasing the forthcoming season's first photo showing original characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), saying: “The season finale last year, seeing all the characters together interacting as one, was thrilling. Season [eight] is that times a million.“

Last week, production was halted following the tragic death of stuntman John Bernecker, who fell more than 20 feet off a balcony onto concrete. Cast members including Reedus, Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene) and Austin Amelio (Dwight) led tributes.

The Walking Dead returns to FOX on 23 October.