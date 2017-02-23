Conan O'Brien and Rogue One star Diego Luna hit back against Trump with special Mexico-set show

At a time when the Trump administration seeks to demonise the Mexican people, either through continued promises to build the infamous border wall, or ramping legislation to deport Mexican immigrants, Conan O'Brien wants to spread just a little understanding and positivity.

His new special Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico seeks to show the country in a positive light, taped with the aid of an all-Mexican staff, crew, guests, and studio audience.

That includes one of the stars of last year's biggest blockbuster, Rogue One's Diego Luna, who branded Trump's immigration policy a "nightmare", but stressed also the importance of seeing the positivity in resistance. "But this nightmare can bring something great, which is the reaction to it," he noted (via The Hollywood Reporter). "There's a resistance happening in the States."

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox also features as a guest on the show, who famously stated in response to Trump's proposed border wall, "I’m not going to pay for the f***ing wall. He should pay for it. He’s got the money."

The show will also feature O'Brien playing a masked Mexican wrestler called the "The Crazy Rooster", while also attempting to cross the US-Mexico border with a suitcase packed with Taco Bell items, sun block, and a Trump Hotel towel.

Met this fellow, who's amending the MX and US relations with comedy, while Trump sends his minions to do the dirty work. No #FuckingWall. pic.twitter.com/1p6k4bLiDI — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) February 22, 2017

Thank you @teamcoco for doing the show in Mexico and having me as a guest. So much fun!! A post shared by diegoluna_ (@diegoluna_) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

​Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico will air 1 March on TBS.