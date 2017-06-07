You'd think Hollywood had only just discovered what Japan is, considering the sudden slew of Westernised adaptations of manga and anime.

Following Ghost in the Shell and Death Note, Deadline is now reporting an American live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop is currently in the works, to be penned by Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok's Chris Yost.

The anime series is a space Western focused on the Cowboys, a group of rag-tag bounty hunters, as led by former hitman Spike Spiegel; there's also an amnesiac con artist, Faye Valentine, former officer Jet Black, expert hacker and young girl Edward Wong, and genetically-engineered Pembroke Welsh Corgi Ein.

The series has always been upheld and some of the very best anime around, with 26 episodes originally airing in Japan between 1998-1999; it's often been credited with helping popularise anime amongst a new wave of Western audiences, having aired on Adult Swim in the US.

Tomorrow Studios is behind the project, who seem to have a new focus on creating US remakes of international properties, since they're currently also working on TV adaptations of both Let the Right One In and Snowpiercer; thankfully the studio behind the original Cowboy Bebop, Sunrise, will help executive produce the new take.

Considering both Ghost in the Shell and Death Note have faced heavy criticism for their treatment of the original material, specifically in their whitewashed casts, it's natural to feel a little nervous about Tomorrow Studios' intentions. Hopefully they can give the source material the respect and justice it deserves.