Danny Dyer is taking on Craig Revel Horwood as Lip Sync Battle UK returns to Channel 5.

Stills from the upcoming series show Dyer dressed as late singer Amy Winehouse, in a dress, heels, lipstick and heavy eye makeup.

Dyer told The Sun of appearing on Lip Sync Battle: "I was born to do this - to be a rock star.

"There's no way in the world I will lose to Craig f***ing Revel Horwood. Of course he's my enemy [tonight] and he always will be."

The EastEnders star also performed Kasabian track 'Fire', while Strictly judge Horwood dressed as Britney Spears for her hit 'Toxic'.

This isn't the first time Dyer has proven he looks awesome in a dress.

Lucy Rose - Nebraska

He previously surprised fans by dressing in drag for Lucy Rose's stunning music video 'Nebraska', which was premiered on The Independent in 2016.

He said that he was honoured to star in "such a moving piece of work" and added that he felt it was important that "people should be who they wanna be regardless of race or gender".

The new series of Lip Sync Battle UK airs at 10pm, Friday 6 January on Channel 5.