Actor Danny Masterson, who appeared in sitcom That '70s Show, is reportedly being investigated by the LAPD after allegations that accusations of sexual assault were covered up by the Church of Scientology.

Variety has reported that the LAPD is looking into claims of sexual assault that were said to have been committed by Masterson - a practicing Scientologist - in the early 2000s. Masterson has denied the claims.

A statement from the LAPD reads: “Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000s.”

The claims that the Church of Scientology covered up the allegations against the actor come courtesy of journalist Tony Ortega.

Masterson's representative told Variety that the “false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series [Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath].“

The statement refers to one specifc accusation: “The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least three other famous actors and musicians.”

“When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [the alleged victim] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.”

Masterson appeared in That '70s Show alongside Ashton Kutcher with whom he currently stars in Netflix comedy The Ranch.