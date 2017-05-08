Sir David Attenborough has long been a national treasure, best known for his awe-inspiring BBC documentaries such as Life, Planet Earth, and The Blue Planet.

To celebrate the esteemed broadcaster’s 91st birthday, we’ve compiled some of his best quotes, ranging from impassioned speeches on conservation to being a humanist.

1. “I just wish the world was twice as big and half of it was still unexplored.”

2. “Ever since we arrived on this planet as a species, we’ve cut them down, dug them up, burnt them and poisoned them. Today we’re doing so on a greater scale than ever.”

3. “There are some four million different kinds of animals and plants in the world. Four million different solutions to the problems of staying alive.”

4. “I can't pretend that I got involved with filming the natural world fifty years ago because I had some great banner to carry about conservation - not at all, I always had a huge pleasure in just watching the natural world and seeing what happens.”

David Attenborough: Life in pictures







1/35 1957 David Attenborough with his three-year-old daughter Susan, as they cover their ears while sulphur-crested cockatoo Georgie lets out a piercing shriek

2/35 1950 David Attenborough with his wife Jane Oriel and older brother and film actor Richard Attenborough at St. Anne's Church, Kew Green

3/35 1955 David Attenborough, holding his son Robert, whilst looking at an animal called a coatimundi, brought home from the combined London Zoo

4/35 1955 David Attenborough and Jack Lester, curator of London Zoo's reptile house, plan their next expedition to British Guiana with the help of Gregory the parrot

5/35 1956 David Attenborough with six-year-old Michael Webb of Kingsbury pets a Capybara after Sir David had lectured to children on the 'Zoological Expedition to British Guiana' at the Royal Geographical Society in Kensington

6/35 1957 David Attenborough, with wildlife photographer Charles Lagus, preparing to depart for New Guinea to make 'Zoo Quest' at London Airport Getty Images

7/35 1958 Prince Charles with his sister Princess Anne meeting Sir David Attenborough and Cocky, the cockatoo brought back from his last Zoo Quest expedition, at the BBC Television Studios in Lime Grove, London

8/35 1961 David Attenborough with two ring-tailed lemurs during a Christmas lecture at London zoo

9/35 1963 David Attenborough with an armadillo from 'Attenborough's Animals'

10/35 1965 David Attenborough after he was appointed the new head of BBC 2

11/35 1965 David Attenborough and Michael Peacock, Contoller of the BBC, with soft toy versions of Hullabaloo and Custard, the kangaroo mascots which were used as logos for the launch of BBC 2

12/35 1980 David Attenborough shows Charlie the Llama to schoolboy Patrick Flynn, the millionth child to attend London Zoo's educational lectures and tours

13/35 1982 David Attenborough feeds orangutan

14/35 1985 David Attenborough after being knighted by the Queen at an investiture at Buckingham Palace, London, with his wife Jane (right) and daughter Susan

15/35 1985 David Attenborough signs his book 'the Living Planet' in a Sydney Bookstore in Australia 2004 Getty Images

16/35 1986 David Attenborough with Queen Elizabeth II filming the Christmas Message in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace

17/35 1990 David Attenborough poses for a photograph

18/35 1995 David Attenborough watches nature during the filming of Natural Curiosities

19/35 2000 David Attenborough and his wife at the Tate Modern Art Gallery opening party

20/35 2002 David Attenborough with meerkat on his shoulder being filmed for BBC series Life of Mammals

21/35 2003 A python greets Sir David Attenborough during a photo opportunity at Taronga Park Zoo in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

22/35 2003 Sir David Attenborough holds a baby salt water crocodile during a photo opportunity at Taronga Park Zoo in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

23/35 2005 David Attenborough poses with The Swan Hellenic Oldie of the Year Award at the 'Oldie Of The Year Awards' honouring veteran notables together with Britain's oldest celebrity superstars, at Simpsons in the Strand in London. Sir David Attenborough was announced as the Swan Hellenic Oldie of the Year at the 13th annual awards Getty Images

24/35 2005 David Attenborough plants a Wollemei Pine at Kew Gardens in London Getty Images

25/35 2005 David Attenborough signs copies of his latest publication Life In The Undergrowth, published in relation to the BBC One series, at the Natural History Museum in London Getty Images

26/35 2006 Sir David Attenborough and Lord Richard Attenborough robe up, before they are awarded the title of Distinguished Honorary Fellowships from the University of Leicester at De Montfort Hall in Leicester Getty Images

27/35 2007 Sir David Attenborough launches National Moth Recording Scheme at London Zoo in London Getty Images

28/35 2008 Sir David Attenborough sits in The Queen's Gallery, Buckingham Palace in the Amazing Rare Things exhibition in London Getty Images

29/35 2009 Prince William, Dr Michael Dixon and Sir David Attenborough host the opening of the The New Darwin Centre at The Natural History Museum in London Getty Images

30/35 2011 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with naturalist David Attenborough during a special exhibition of artefacts from the Royal Collection and Royal Archives at Buckingham Palace in London Getty Images

31/35 2011 Sir David Attenborough with the Specialist Factual award at the Philips British Academy Television Awards at the Grosvenor House in London

32/35 2012 Sir David Attenborough poses with a floral sculpture of himself outside the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew Gardens in London Getty Images

33/35 2012 Sir David Attenborough at the UKTV Showcase held at the Saatchi Gallery in west London

34/35 2013 David Attenborough during the filming of "Micro Monsters with David Attenborough," a series about insects

35/35 2016 Sir David Attenborough attends the launch of the London Wildlife Trust's new Flagship nature reserve Woodberry Wetlands in London Getty Images

5. “An understanding of the natural world and what’s in it is a source of not only a great curiosity but great fulfilment.”

6. “I don’t run a car, have never run a car. I could say that this is because I have this extremely tender environmentalist conscience, but the fact is I hate driving.”

7. “A hundred years ago, there were one-and-a-half billion people on Earth. Now, over six billion crowd our fragile planet. But even so, there are still places barely touched by humanity.”

8. “People must feel that the natural world is important and valuable and beautiful and wonderful and an amazement and a pleasure.”

9. “It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty, the greatest source of intellectual interest. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living.”

10. “If we [humans] disappeared overnight, the world would probably be better off.”

11. “You know, it’s a terrible thing to appear on television, because people think you actually know what you’re talking about.”

12. “No, not a feminist. I’m a humanist. I’m neither one side nor the other. It’s about the human being. And wanting human beings to be better off so they don’t view children as an insurance for the future.”

13. "The question is, are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant except in a picture book?”

15. “About 70 or 80 men jumped onto the track, brandishing knives and spears. To say I was alarmed is to put it mildly… I walked towards this screaming horde of men, I stuck out my hand, and I heard myself say 'good afternoon.' "