David Letterman returning to television for Netflix series

Two years after retiring from The Late Show, David Letterman will return to television screens, fronting a new talk show for the streaming service Netflix.

Six hour-long episodes have been commissioned, each of which will see Letterman conduct single, pre-recorded interviews with a singular guest. Along with interviews, the former US late-night host will explore subjects outside of the studio.

"I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely," Letterman said in a press release.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos added: "Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together.

“David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Letterman was the longest-serving late-night host in US history, fronting over 6,000 episodes across both NBC’s Late Night and CBS’ The Late Show.