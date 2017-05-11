One of the hottest superhero properties in film, Deadpool, and one of the hottest showrunners in TV, Donald Glover, are coming together for a new FX TV series.

FXX has ordered an adult animated comedy series about the R-rated vigilante, according to EW, which will be co-created by Glover and his younger brother Stephen Glover.

Ten episodes of the show, which doesn't yet have a title, have been ordered, set to arrive in 2018.

“Deadpool, Donald and FX — the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!,” said Marvel's head of TV Jeph Loeb. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta," FX original programming president Nick Grad added.

"With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

There is no word yet on who will voice Deadpool, though Glover himself previously voiced Spider-Man in an animated series.

He is a very busy man right now, currently working on the young Han Solo movie before returning to Atlanta for a second season of his Golden Globe-winning show.