Remember Dennis the Menace, star of many classic editions of The Beano? Well, he’s getting a make-over, and it’s not a particularly pretty one.

Last time we saw the terrible twosome on TV was in the 2009 series Dennis & Gnasher, a 2D cartoon that ran on CBBC for two seasons, both consisting of 52 episodes.

Famously, the pair also starred in the 1996 series Dennis the Menace and Gnasher which aired on various networks around the world.

At 65-years-old, Dennis and Gnasher have been redrawn in 3D for CBBC’s new CGI show Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed, which hits the network next year. Check out the new version below.

New Dennis and Gnasher (Beano)

At least Dennis and Gnasher’s eyes are no longer connected, right? And Gnasher looks slightly more like a real dog? It’s all quite strange.

The first edition of The Beano to feature Dennis came out in March 1951, issue 452. Dennis is the longest-running strip in the comic, the character first appearing on The Beano’s front cover in 1974.