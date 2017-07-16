Peter Capaldi’s tenure as Doctor Who sadly comes to an end this Christmas, a new actor set to tackle the iconic role.

The BBC has announced that the 13th Doctor will be announced following the men’s Wimbledon final later today (16 July), fans speculating over who will take over the Tardis.

“Can't wait to find out if I'm Doctor Who!” wrote Richard Ayoade, a former favourite of the bookies. “Fingers crossed!”

“Guys, it's not Kris Marshall or Jodie Whittaker,” joked one Tweeter. “They already revealed who it was in the teaser.” The caption was accompanied by a picture of a key, seen in the teaser trailer for the announcement.

“It's national ‘Please not Kris Marshall’ day,” writes another, referring to the My Family actor, currently the bookies favourite.

Of course, much of the conversation has centred around whether Capaldi’s replacement will be a woman, marking the first female Doctor. Jodie Whittaker currently looks on track to take the coveted role, with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge also being a much talked about name.

I really hope that we get a female Doctor Who tomorrow and also that some tragic tossbag like Delingpole writes a column about it — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) 15 July 2017 More clear look at why I think the 13th Doctor is a woman #DoctorWho13 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/khGhWEIflu — A Filthy Mark (@TheJakeJackson1) 15 July 2017

The 13th Doctor will be announced on BBC One after the Wimbledon men’s singles final.