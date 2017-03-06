With Peter Capaldi stepping down as the BBC’s Doctor Who, the iconic role has become available for another actor to clinch.

Many fans have expressed an interest in an actress taking the role, Tilda Swinton being the hot favourite for some time, but the bookies recon someone else has the role.

Bets have been suspended on Kris Marshall, best known for appearing in the TV show My Family, the film Love Actually, and those BT Adverts.

"A surge of punters have backed Marshall so we’ve had no choice but to close the book,” Ladbrokes' Alex Donohue said. "If he does get the gig the bookies will be exterminated first."

Doctor Who series 9 guest cast







13 show all Doctor Who series 9 guest cast























1/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Reece Shearsmith

2/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Bethany Black Channel 4

3/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Elaine Tan Getty Images

4/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Maisie Williams Getty Images

5/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Paul Kaye Rex

6/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Morven Christie (left) in The Sinking of the Laconia

7/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cas Rufus Hound Getty Images

8/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Rebecca Front Channel 4

9/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Arsher Ali Rex Features

10/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Steven Robertson Rex Features

11/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Colin McFarlane Rex Features

12/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Sophie Stone Rex Features

13/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Neil Fingleton Rex Features

While this in no way confirms Marshall has the role, the actor seems almost ideal - not mega-famous but relatively known - unlike Swinton who recently appeared in Doctor Strange and may be too famous for the BBC’s budget.

Along with Swinton and Marshall, Oscar-winner (Michael Clayton) is hotly tipped to become the new Time Lord, while female contenders in the running include Olivia Colman (5/1), Maxine Peake (8/1) and Fleabag actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (12/1). Capaldi's personal pick - Frances de la Tour - doesn’t feature

Next Doctor Who odds Tilda Swinton – 7/2 Olivia Colman – 5/1 Maxine Peake – 8/1 Ben Whishaw – 10/1 Richard Ayoade – 10/1 Andrew Buchan – 10/1 Reece Shearsmith – 12/1 Phoebe Waller-Bridge – 12/1 Rory Kinnear – 16/1 Andrew Scott – 16/1 Richard Madden – 16/1 David Harewood – 16/1 Paterson Joseph – 16/1 Idris Elba – 20/1 Chris Addison – 20/1 Gwendoline Christie – 20/1 James Norton – 20/1 Adrian Lester – 20/1 Alexander Vlahos – 20/1 Sacha Dhawan – 20/1 Robert Carlyle – 20/1 Laurie Kynaston – 20/1 Michelle Gomez – 33/1

The next series of Doctor Who marks the final with Steven Moffat as show runner; Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall is set to take over.