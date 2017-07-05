The tenth series of Doctor Who finished with an astonishing cliffhanger, revealing the First Doctor — played by Game of Thrones' David Bradley — would play an integral role in the multi-doctor Christmas special later this year.

Of course, that episode will also be Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat’s final show before Chris Chibnall takes over with an as-yet unannounced new Doctor.

Along with the First Doctor, Capaldi’s version looks set to be joined by another very special guest. **Spoilers for the Christmas special ahead**

According to The Mirror, Jenna Coleman’s companion Clara will return for the episode, having appeared in the seventh, eighth, and ninth series.

“It’s become a tradition now for the companions to reappear as the Doctor regenerates and Jenna isn’t letting the side down,” one source said. “It’ll help to give Peter the send-off he deserves after three years.”

Jenna Coleman starred as the Time Lord's companion Clara in Doctor Who (Getty Images)



Both Billie Piper and Karen Gillan returned to the show to see off their respected Doctors, played by David Tennant and Matt Smith.

Whether Pearl Mackie will return remains to be seen, Moffat recently hinting her character Bill lives on, traversing the universe with partner Heather. The source said Bill, along with Matt Lucas’s Nardole, could appear in flashbacks of some description.

The upcoming special will mark the first time the First Doctor has appeared actively onscreen since 1983’s 'The Five Doctors', when the character returned to the series following his regeneration almost 20 years prior.

Further casting details will be announced in the near future, with the likely revelation over who will take the coveted role as the next Doctor Who.

Some fans currently believe the series 10 finale hinted at a female Doctor to come, with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge currently one of the favourites.

However, all previous information seemingly points towards Love Actually and My Family’s Kris Marshall, who betting was suspended on earlier this year. Whatever the case, we'll know for definite come Christmas day.