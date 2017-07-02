With the series ten finalé of Doctor Who having aired, there remains just one episode with Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat behind the acclaimed BBC show.

To make the Christmas special truly spectacular, the show runner has brought back a legendary character, as teased during the last episode’s cliffhanger.

As Capaldi’s Doctor lay fatally wounded, attempting not to regenerate, another character approached, calling the plan “ridiculous”. That person was, astonishingly, the First Doctor, “The original, you might say”.

William Hartnell, who originally played the character, died in 1975, with David Bradley — best known for playing Walder Frey in Game of Thrones and Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films — portraying the Doctor. Bradley previously played Hartnell in the Doctor Who-focussed special William Hartnell, An Adventure through Space and Time.

Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones







10 show all Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones

















1/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Maisie Williams – (left: She'll make a special appearance in Doctor Who, right: Game of Thrones – Arya) BBC/HBO

2/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Tobias Menzies (left: Doctor Who – Lieutenant Stepashin, Cold War, right: Game of Thrones – Edmure Tully) BBC/HBO

3/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones David Bradley: (left: Doctor Who – William Hartnell, An Adventure through Space and Time; GoT – Walder Frey) BBC/HBO

4/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Liam Cunningham (left: Doctor Who – Captain Zhukov, right: Cold War & Got – Davos Seaworth) BBC/HBO

5/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Joe Dempsie – (left: Doctor Who - Cline, The Doctor’s Daughter; right: Game of Thrones – Gendry) BBC/HBO

6/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Thomas Brodie-Sangster (left: Doctor Who - Tim Latimer, Human Nature/The Family of Blood; right: Ggame of Thrones - Jojen Reed) BBC/HBO

7/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Iain Glen (left: Doctor Who – Octavian, Flesh and Stone/The Time of Angels; right: Game of Thrones - Ser Jorah Mormont) BBC/HBO

8/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Julian Glover (Doctor Who - Count Scarlioni/Scaroth, City of Death; Game of Thrones - Grand Maester Pycelle BBC/HBO

9/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Dame Diana Rigg (Doctor Who - Mrs. Gillyflower, The Crimson Horror; Game of Thrones - Olenna Tyrell/Queen of Thorns) BBC/HBO

10/10 Stars in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones Harry Lloyd (Doctor Who – Baines, Human Nature/The Family of Blood; Game of Thrones Viserys Targareyenn) BBC/HBO

This marks the first appearance of the First Doctor since 1983’s 'The Five Doctors', when he returned almost 20 years after originally regenerating.

The BBC has since confirmed Bradley is indeed playing the First Doctor, revealing that further casting announcements for the Christmas episode — which will feature a new Doctor — to be announced in the future. Meanwhile, Moffat has discussed whether Pearl Mackie will return to the series in the future.