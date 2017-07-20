Before Jodie Whittaker was announced as the next Doctor Who, former My Family actor Kris Marshall was the bookies favourite to replace Peter Capaldi.

Turns out the 44-year-old may very well be joining the show anyway, The Sun reporting how Marshall remains the favourite to become the new companion.

“Kris is a big fan of the show and the BBC are a big fan of his,” a source told the publication.

Previous companions in recent years include Pearl Mackie, Jenna Coleman, Karen Gillan, and Billie Piper. Matt Lucas’s Nardole also joined the Time Lord last series.

A spokesperson for the BBC stated that no casting decisions have been made yet.

Whittaker taking the titular role has caused a fair amount of controversy online, some Doctor Who fans unhappy about a woman taking the iconic role.

The BBC responded with a statement reading: “Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme. The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series.

“The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.

“As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor. She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor.

“We hope viewers will enjoy what we have in store for the continuation of the story.”

The BBC isn't the only ones to be shutting down those complaining about Whittaker's casting; Merriam-Webster criticised trolls using one simple tweet while author Alan Gilles turned sexist Daily Mail comments into episode title cards.