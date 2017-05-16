Reappearing during next weekend’s episode ‘Extremis’ as Missy, Michelle Gomez has revealed that — following the conclusion of series 10 — she will not return to Doctor Who in the foreseeable future.
Speaking to Digital Spy, the actor said she will be departing alongside current Doctor, Peter Capaldi, and showrunner Steven Moffat.
"My guys, my lads, Missy's men - they're all moving on!" Gomez told the publication. "Steven writes so amazingly for me — it's like he's got my voice in his head, and I don't know how that would be, moving forward.
"I'm probably just shooting myself in the foot here. This time next year, I'll be like, 'Why did I say that? I'll work for anybody!' – but I don't know how I'd feel about being The Master to any other Doctor, because I feel like I'm part of Peter's time.”
However — similar to how John Simm returned as The Master after leaving the show — there’s still a chance Gomez’s Missy could come back one day.
"Never say never,” Gomez said. "I'm sure in a couple of years' time, the urge to blow things up will just be too strong and Missy will come in guns blazing! But at the moment, it just feels like this is the end of an era.”
Recently, rumours have been swirling regarding Capaldi’s replacement as the titular character. Most sources point to one actor, Kris Marshall, betting having recently been suspended on the My Family and Love Actually actor.
Gomez returns to Doctor Who this coming Saturday (20 May) on BBC at 7.25pm.
