David Tennant has said the role of the Doctor is a "responsibility" that "opens a lot of doors" and offered advice to whoever might be taking on the role next.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr show, the 45-year-old actor was asked what he would say to the next Doctor.

"It's part of our cultural furniture, Doctor Who, and that's a huge honour to be in the middle of," he said.

"But it's quite a responsibility as well and it changes your life. It opens a lot of doors. I get to be in the West End and that's due in no small part to the fact that Doctor Who brought me to a new audience.

"But it's an undertaking and it's desperately exciting for whoever the next person might be... but yes, it takes a deep breath too."

Tennant was also asked if he knows who will play the Doctor next, to which he replied: "I don't... but I'd have to say that even if I did!."

He is currently starring as DI Alec Hardy alongside Olivia Colman as Ellie Miller in the final series of Broadchurch on ITV.

While Tennant has previously described the secrecy surrounding the plot of the show as "really tiresome", he added that it actually proved useful when it came to getting into character.

"You can get a little bit grumpy about the fact that you don't know where the story's going but then when you're in a [police] interview situation and you have no idea if the actor across the table from you is lying in character or not, it's quite helpful really," he said.