  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi reveals who he wants to replace him

'The time felt right to bow out, to let somebody else play this wonderful role'

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
doctor1.jpg
Peter Capaldi, aka Doctor Who BBC

Even before Peter Capaldi announced his departure from Doctor Who, there were rumours circulating about who could be the next Time Lord. 

The debate has become quite contentious, with many believing it’s time for a female Doctor. Turns out, Capaldi is one of them, revealing he would like to see an actress take on the iconic role.

Capaldi even has a replacement in mind: Frances de la Tour, best known for her role in sitcom Rising Damp and as Madame Olympe Maxime in the Harry Potter films.


“The time felt right to bow out,” he told The Mirror. “To let somebody else play this wonderful role and I would like Frances de la Tour to be first female doctor.”

frances-de-la-tour.jpg
Frances De La Tour (Getty)

If a woman does become the next Doctor, it would finally break the show’s male dominance after 12 incarnations of the famed time traveller.

However, insiders have revealed Andrew Buchanis currently their favourite to take the role, with incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall having worked with Buchanis on Broadchurch.

Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

  • 1/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Reece Shearsmith

  • 2/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Bethany Black

    Channel 4

  • 3/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Elaine Tan

    Getty Images

  • 4/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 5/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Paul Kaye

    Rex

  • 6/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Morven Christie (left) in The Sinking of the Laconia

  • 7/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cas

    Rufus Hound

    Getty Images

  • 8/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Rebecca Front

    Channel 4

  • 9/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Arsher Ali

    Rex Features

  • 10/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Steven Robertson

    Rex Features

  • 11/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Colin McFarlane

    Rex Features

  • 12/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Sophie Stone

    Rex Features

  • 13/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast

    Neil Fingleton

    Rex Features

Billie Piper, who played David Tennant’s Doctor’s sidekick, agreed there should finally be a female as lead: “I think it would be great given the spirit of the world at the moment.”

The bookies’ favourite to take on the coveted role is Ben Whishaw, while Richard Ayoade, Rory Kinnear, and Miranda Hart also come.

Comments