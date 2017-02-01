Even before Peter Capaldi announced his departure from Doctor Who, there were rumours circulating about who could be the next Time Lord.

The debate has become quite contentious, with many believing it’s time for a female Doctor. Turns out, Capaldi is one of them, revealing he would like to see an actress take on the iconic role.

Capaldi even has a replacement in mind: Frances de la Tour, best known for her role in sitcom Rising Damp and as Madame Olympe Maxime in the Harry Potter films.

“The time felt right to bow out,” he told The Mirror. “To let somebody else play this wonderful role and I would like Frances de la Tour to be first female doctor.”

Frances De La Tour (Getty)

If a woman does become the next Doctor, it would finally break the show’s male dominance after 12 incarnations of the famed time traveller.

However, insiders have revealed Andrew Buchanis currently their favourite to take the role, with incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall having worked with Buchanis on Broadchurch.

Doctor Who series 9 guest cast







13 show all Doctor Who series 9 guest cast























1/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Reece Shearsmith

2/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Bethany Black Channel 4

3/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Elaine Tan Getty Images

4/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Maisie Williams Getty Images

5/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Paul Kaye Rex

6/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Morven Christie (left) in The Sinking of the Laconia

7/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cas Rufus Hound Getty Images

8/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Rebecca Front Channel 4

9/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Arsher Ali Rex Features

10/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Steven Robertson Rex Features

11/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Colin McFarlane Rex Features

12/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Sophie Stone Rex Features

13/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Neil Fingleton Rex Features

Billie Piper, who played David Tennant’s Doctor’s sidekick, agreed there should finally be a female as lead: “I think it would be great given the spirit of the world at the moment.”

The bookies’ favourite to take on the coveted role is Ben Whishaw, while Richard Ayoade, Rory Kinnear, and Miranda Hart also come.